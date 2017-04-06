NetOne to create 20 000 jobs

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

STATE-owned mobile telecommunications firm, NetOne, will in the next few months create about 20 000 job opportunities across the country under the $218 million investment facility.

In 2014, the Chinese government approved the $218 million loan facility for NetOne to expand its network operations under Phase II.

NetOne acting chief executive officer Mr Brian Mutandiro told Business Chronicle that their efforts to create the 20 000 jobs were in line with the objectives of the Government’s economic blue-print, Zim-Asset that aims to create about two million jobs by end of next year.

He said the telecommunications firm has embarked on a drive to recruit about 2 000 brand ambassadors in each province starting with Harare.

The employment initiative will in the next few months be rolled out to other provinces.

“We are happy with the support that we have been getting from the generality of Zimbabweans.

“Hundreds of thousands have migrated to our network in the past year and it is because of our affordable and efficient services,” Mr Mutandiro said, adding that their products such as OneFusion and Khuluma 24/7 have been a favourite among Zimbabweans.

“We have embarked on this aggressive project to empower the youths who happen to be our biggest market in the form of employment creation in line with the Government’s thrust on socio-economic development.”

The creation of employment is also part of NetOne’s thrust to expand their operations while also increasing their market share.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), through the $218 million loan facility, NetOne has started dominating the telecommunications industry.

In the report for the year ended December 31, 2016, Potraz indicated that NetOne added over half a million active subscribers increasing its market share to 37 percent from 34 percent.

NetOne’s active subscribers grew by 14 percent to 4 712 410 in the fourth quarter from 4 134 720 during the third quarter to September 2016.

