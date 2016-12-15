New club opens doors Soccer star buys VIP section ahead of opening

Showbiz Reporter

Connect — a new night club in Bulawayo opens its doors to the public tomorrow with an international soccer star reserving the whole VIP section for $300.

The club’s proprietor — Biggie Chinoperekwei said: The VIP section has been sold out to the soccer star from Bulawayo who doesn’t want to be named.

“He approached us earlier in the week and said he wanted the VIP to party exclusively with his friends. We decided to reserve it specifically for him as this is the ideal venue for such people who know how to party.”

Through his Devine Assignments entertainment company, Biggie, who also runs Private Lounge, has guaranteed revellers in the city of another fresh experience.

Located at the Cecil Hotel, the club’s launch party will see patrons jamming to beats from experienced DJs Mzoe, Liz, Prince, Crazy Black and Nospa who were carefully selected to mould the club’s vibe.

But what will make the club experience unique is the club’s patronage, exclusivity, setup, sound and light effects which Biggie said were inspired by his various visits to nightclubs outside the country.

“I’ve been to several clubs the world over and used all this exposure in the setting up of Connect. I can assure patrons that the club’s environment will be very different from what most local clubs have offered so far,” he said.

“We want to give fun loving people the best service and club environment.”

A lot of focus was put on the club’s decor, sound and lights — components which Biggie said are the ones which make or break a club.

“We invested in moving heads, laser lights, hazes and big screen televisions to give the club an international appeal. The sound is going to be different as there’re eight top speakers and six bass which can otherwise power a whole stadium,” he said

The club which aims to attract a more mature crowd and be the home of local socialites and celebrities opens on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I realised that our local celebrities had no place to meet hence the decision to open Connect which is their home.”

Biggie said security was their top priority so vehicles would be guarded.

“It’s the festive season and we want our patrons and their belongings to be safeguarded at all times therefore we’ve employed many security guards who’ll be on duty for the nights when the club is open.”

“Security will also be on alert in the club as we won’t tolerate pickpockets.”

Revellers will be expected to part with $5 to be part of the action.