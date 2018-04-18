New contract for players

Harare Bureau

The Premier Soccer League and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe have agreed to come up with a standard football player’s contract meant to create favourable working conditions between the players and clubs.

This follows an increase in reports of disputes involving players and clubs over the years.

Lawrence Mhlanga has been involved in an ownership wrangle between Chicken Inn FC and FC Platinum and the defnder has missed action since the start of last season.

PSL chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, said they were worried by the increase in disputes that were affecting the careers of players.

“We are crafting a player contract that will be used by all PSL clubs. This is meant to create good working relations between clubs and players, to protect the investment of clubs on players and to improve professionalism in football,” he said.

Ndebele added that the two parties will then engage Zifa for the adoption of the player contract.

FUZ president, Desmond Maringwa, hailed the initiative by the PSL.

“A standard player contract is good for football as it makes it easy to deal with player disputes,’’ he said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro) ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga Stadium, Bulawayo City v Triangle United (Barbourfields), Yadah v Nichrut (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve)

Sunday: CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS), Highlanders v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)