‘New curriculum geared to produce generation of life-long skilled people’

Midlands Correspondent

THE new curriculum is geared to produce a generation that possesses lifelong skills such as critical thinking, entrepreneurship, good communication, a strong sense of commitment and patriotism, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Addressing hundreds of pupils and villagers gathered for a career guidance and sports day at Mbuya Nehanda High School in Mberengwa East under Chief Negove at the weekend, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo encouraged pupils to understand the importance of education and sport in providing multiple pathways to success.

He said as the education system was undergoing wide-ranging reforms in its curricula, high school pupils should realise that they were being offered an education that will prepare them for the fast changing world.

“As your leaders, our vision is to cater for all students so that each one with different skills, abilities and interests will be able to exploit their full potential,” said Dr Moyo. “We should equip our youths with the necessary knowledge and skills so that they can be competitive in a dynamic and fast changing world.”

The teaching of science and technological innovation, as well as commerce, among other areas, Dr Moyo said, continued to be a key part of the country’s education system.

“Let us heed the call by our President that there is need for appropriate inclusion of scientific and entrepreneurship ideas, premised on creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness to achieve our vision of making Zimbabwe a middle income economy by 2030,” he said. “As we enter the 4th industrial revolution era, our youths must be prepared to fulfil the demands of the world.

“As has been empathetically said by our dear leader, ED Mnangagwa, the rejuvenation and reconstruction of the country’s economy will require a nexus between the theoretical and practical aspects of entrepreneurship and a high level of creativity, diligence and national discipline.”

Dr Moyo said sport was fundamental in promoting personal development, unity and peace which translated to national discipline — key factors as the country headed towards elections.

“The new dispensation ushered in by President Mnangagwa is keen to encourage people to embrace the spirit of unity, peace and development and especially focuses on the youth who are in essence the future,” he said.

“I think few will dispute that sport makes you strong, healthy and teaches us to accept defeat and celebrate victory. In a way, sports help to instill values of discipline among our youth.

“These lessons can later become building blocks of success in life, as well as engendering national discipline. The spirit of accepting and accommodating differences and playing a fair game is better learnt through sports and as we head towards elections, let us all remember to accommodate our differences and maintain peace.”

Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University and the National University of Science and Technology led the career guidance expo.