‘New dispensation emphasises on inclusivity’

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE new dispensation is emphasising on inclusivity of all citizens in development programmes and the people of Matabeleland should take advantage of this Government policy.

Addressing a rally in Bulawayo’s Lobengula suburb yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo said it was time people of Matabeleland realise that they are equal citizens who should benefit from the country’s resources just like citizens in other areas.

“President Mnangagwa delivered us from an era where people used to be segregated using cultural differences. The new dispensation wants all Zimbabweans to enjoy and benefit from Government programmes as well as the country’s resources. I came with one clear message to the people of Bulawayo and the rest of the region, your cries have been heard and we are here to serve you. The Zanu-PF that you knew in the past has renewed itself and can only be known for liberating this country from misery and underdevelopment,” said Dr Moyo.

He said the ruling party was embracing everyone hence the need for everyone to take advantage of the economic opportunities availed by Government.

“From 1963 there were attempts to unite us as a country but we were always infiltrated and we would somehow part ways. Even at Lancaster House we were separated and it was until 1987 when Umdala Wethu (The late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo) said Bantu let’s unite as the people of Zimbabwe so that we build the future,” he said.

Dr Moyo said it was unfortunate that the country suffered years of underdevelopment until the coming in of the new dispensation. “Our major goal is to re-open closed industries in Bulawayo and create the much needed jobs. We know we have international investors interested in Ekusileni Hospital which will cater for the rest of Zimbabwe once open,” he said.

The Minister said the new dispensation was committted to ensuring that people from Matabeleland are not left out when it comes to development.

The new dispensation, Cde Moyo said, has seen the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Act meant to assist in the healing following the political disturbances that affected Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

He said work to revive the National Railways of Zimbabwe operations were underway and this would benefit not only the region but the entire country.

“I present to you a visionary leader, Cde ED Mnangagwa who will take this country to the future where Zimbabwe will make it to the top as far as development is concerned,” he said. — @thamamoe