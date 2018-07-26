New house track catapults Seagirl

Showbiz Correspondent

SONG-BIRD Seagirl Dube who was away in China with Dream Star finalists for the past month is back home and successfully launched her house track AEIOU at the weekend.

Seagirl announced her return to Zimbabwe with a welcome home party at The Vista in her home city of Bulawayo. This is where she officially launched the catchy track which has been getting a lot of airplay on local radio stations, catapulting her to fame.

During the party, the musician said she was amazed by the number of people who came out to welcome her.

“It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support me. We started off late, but when the show got going, people could be seen grooving and enjoying the music.

“They especially started singing along to the song AEIOU which warmed my heart as an artiste,” said Seagirl.

Part of her performance of AEIOU was recorded by promoter, Mduduzi Mdlongwa 3D Events who posted it on his Facebook page with the caption: “Guys, watch out for Seagirl Novuyo Dube, the next best female artist from our home Bulawayo. Dope track.”

Seagirl said the night was an all-women affair as she shared the stage with former Divas band mate Qeqeshiwe “Qeqe” Mntambo, gospel musician Rudo Amour, EJ August, Prosper and Zimdancehall artiste Mimz Empress.

However, Seagirl said she was disappointed by fellow artistes as they did not attend her party in numbers.

“I thought artistes would come through to support me on the night. When I looked around, I could see people like Sikhonjwa, DJ Akhumzi, Hwabaraty and Nomvuyiso. I didn’t see many artistes.

“I was actually disappointed to note that,” said Seagirl.

But the night was a success according to her as she ended up selling all her CDs for the single that were going for $3.

She said the next port of call was for her to record a music video for AEIOU. She has since roped in award winning videographer, Vusa Blaqs.

“We had postponed the shooting of the music video because Lance Hebron is based in South Africa and said he could only be available at the end of this month. So people who love my music should expect the music video next month thereabout.”