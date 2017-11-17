New line-up for Vic Falls Carnival

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THIS year’s Victoria Falls Carnival is promising to be bigger and better with South African house DJ Prince Kaybee being added to an already blockbuster line-up of entertainers that includes Black Coffee, MiCasa, Ammara Brown and The Kiffness.

The carnival, which ushers party lovers into the New Year, is undeniably one of the best festivities in the country. Taking place over three days starting on December 29, the event is definitely one not to be missed, especially by locals, who for years, had been complaining about the line-up which somehow seemed to have a bias towards foreigners.

Event spokesperson Emmanuel Tivatyi said they had heeded calls by locals who continuously requested that the artiste line-up be revamped from the dominant pop music which did not resonate with them.

“The line-up this year represents the people who’ve been coming to the carnival for all these years. There’ve been a lot of requests that we have artistes such as Black Coffee and that’s why we’ve included him alongside MiCasa,” said Tivatyi.

Black Coffee and Mi Casa are expected to perform on December 30 with only those with two-day or three-day passes/tickets set to gain entry into the show at Victoria Falls Farm School while Prince Kaybee of the Charlotte fame will usher revellers into the New Year with a performance on New Year’s Eve alongside Ammara.

“We selected strong artistes who have a huge following as we wanted to shutdown 2017 in a big way.”

Other acts billed for the three-day fiesta include Mampi from Zambia, Congolese artist Tresor, SA electronic duo The Kiffness, Rubber Duc and Ghapi, Zimbabwean artists Flying Bantu, DJs Jason Le Roux and Francis.

Ticket prices have once again been reviewed to cater for the local market.

“A three-day festival ticket is being sold for $90, two-day ticket for $65 and a one-day ticket for the New Year’s concert is going for $50,” said Tivatyi.

Themed Unity, carnival goers have been urged to take their flags with them as event organisers want them to show where they come from by flanking their flag, painting their faces or wearing their respective country’s dresses.

Tivatyi said their traditional sponsor – premium Whiskey brand Jameson had since been replaced by iFlix, a subscription video-on-demand service focused on emerging markets – whom they have partnered to host this year’s edition of the event. As a result, the party has been rebranded to iFlix Victoria Falls Carnival. Other sponsors who have come on board thus far are Delta Beverages through its Zambezi Lager beverage, DStv’s Trace Africa and tourism service providers, Wild Horizons, Love For Africa and Tourism Zimbabwe.

Organising the carnival, the spokesperson said was no walk in the park but assured fun lovers that the event was here to stay as they will continue hosting it annually.

He said: “Although the economy is not performing well currently, we’re still committed to holding the carnival in Zimbabwe. We want to assure the people of Zimbabwe that we’re here to stay and will continue contributing to the country’s tourism sector in a big way.”

On preparations for the event, Tivatyi said one of the three trains for the popular train party was almost full.

“The party train is undeniably one of our main attractions. Each year, this event is always oversubscribed, something that has seen us increase the trains to three from the initial one which will depart at 4PM.

“The first one is 80% full and we’re pleased with the response from the people who’ve been buying their early bird tickets and encourage those who haven’t yet bought theirs to do so now in order not to miss out on the fun.”

The Vic Falls Carnival, which got a nod from CNN for being one of the best festivals on the continent, has certainly put the country on the world map thereby boosting tourism. It often attracts merrymakers from South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia with some trickling in from as far as the UK, America and New Zealand.