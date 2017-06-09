New SPAR open 24hrs

Yoliswa Dube

The recently opened Broadway Main SPAR, which is situated along Fife Street between 5th and 6th Avenues in the city centre, will be operating 24 hours a day.

The new premises also offer customers secure parking, away from the city traffic.

Formerly located along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, opposite Unity Village, Broadway Main SPAR offers shoppers a unique shopping experience with a wide range of products in store at affordable prices.

Broadway Main SPAR branch manager, Mr Stephen Boora, said the move was necessitated by the need to broaden the supermarket’s product range and improve customer shopping experience.

“We moved to the new premises so that we could improve our services and serve our customers better. We’re here to serve our customers 24 hours a day, we have inside parking and have a wide range of products in store,” said Mr Boora.

He said the new premises were spacious enhancing the supermarket’s ambience and offering shoppers a hassle free shopping experience.

“We offer superb service and members of staff are always at hand to help our customers. Our deli has delicious food and it is being managed by professional chefs,” said Mr Boora.

Broadway Main SPAR also sells Zesa electricity tokens and bulk airtime.

The supermarket offers customers various payment methods including EcoCash and point of sale swiping machines.

“Our new premises have allowed us to diversify our services and offer our customers value for their money in an enabling environment,” said Mr Boora.

The worldwide SPAR organisation comprises 12 331 stores in 35 countries on four continents and meets the needs of over 10 million consumers every day.

The expansion of the organisation increased dramatically in the 1990s and continues now in the new century.

In Zimbabwe, each SPAR has its own personality, offering consumers products that are unique to their local store. This is because SPAR operates under “voluntary trading” principles, encouraging retailers to take full advantage of SPAR’s structure which is not a franchise.

SPAR is made up of 33 locally owned independent retailers across the country. The retailers apply to become members of a Guild of SPAR Grocers, who in turn elect a Guild committee annually (made up of retailers and wholesalers) to administer and protect the interests of the SPAR brand and its member retailers, together with formulating brand strategy.