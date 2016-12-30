New SRC board appointed

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EDWARD Siwela has been elevated to the chairmanship position of the new Sports and recreation Commission which will start its three-year term on January 1, 2017.

Makhosini Hlongwane, the Minister of Sports and Recreation yesterday released a statement where he announced the appointment of seven SRC board members.

The new board has been appointed to run the supreme sport regulatory body for the next three years.

Siwela, has been at the SRC for about a decade and has been acting chairman since the death of Joseph James in 2015.

Other members of the newly appointed board include Clement Mukwasi who is in the tourism sector, former rugby president John Falkenburg, veteran sports administrator Titus Zvomuya and ex-National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Joseph Mungwari.

Construction mogul James Goddard and Marketing executive Lilian Mbayiwa complete the list of seven SRC board members announced yesterday.

Hlongwane said three other names to make the full complement of 10 commissioners will be advised once consultations have been finalised.

According to Hlongwane, the new SRC board has been mandated to steer the sport and recreation sector for the duration of its tenure with emphasis on governance in sport and recreation.

The SRC board will be expected to come up with ways of mobilising resources as well as re-organise and re-orient the sport and recreation structure with special emphasis on the democratisation of access to the sector by all Zimbabweans.

Hlongwane thanked the outgoing board which had Dave Ellman-Brown, Jessie Nyakatawa, Aisha Tsimba, Miriam Mushayi, Obidiah Moyo, Ethan Dube and Farai Kanyangarara.

“The Minister of Sport and Recreation would like to wish the new Commissioners well in their endeavours.

“The Minister of Sport and Recreation would further like to thank the outgoing commissioners for a sterling effort and a commitment to duty during their tenure,’’ read the statement.

– @ZililoR