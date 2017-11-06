Ngezi cling on top

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bantu Rovers 0-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

RELEGATED Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bantu Rovers conceded a soft goal as Ngezi Platinum Stars clung onto the top of the league table courtesy of a Donald Teguru 43rd minute goal.

Rovers put up a brave display as they frustrated the title favourites, who were desperate for maximum points at Luveve Stadium following Chicken Inn and FC Platinum’s respective wins on Friday and Saturday.

With the match seemingly going for halftime deadlocked, Teguru capitalised on a defensive mix-up by Rovers. Rovers’ keeper Wellington Muuya left his box to try and clear the ball that had bypassed his defenders but his weak header fell to Teguru, who poked the ball into the net.

It was a painful goal to concede for Rovers who had done everything to match the visitors.

Muuya had made a brilliant 14th minute save to deny Teguru a goal in a one-on-one situation. The visitors looked threatening on the overlap, with left-back Qadr Amini combining well with Teguru and Tichaona Mabvura.

When they got their goal, Ngezi kept probing Rovers who maintained their shape and made it difficult for the visitors to play the ball.

The hard-fought victory fascinated Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who had predicted a difficult encounter in his pre-match interview.

“This was a difficult game for us and we knew that it was going to be difficult to psyche the players following a good game against Dynamos. Credit goes to Methembe Ndlovu and Agent Sawu as their youngsters gave us a tough time. Despite being relegated, they gave a good fight.

“However, what is important is that we managed to get three points and we’re pushing on. The championship is still in our hands and all we have to do is win our next matches,” said Ndiraya.

Ngezi top the league table, tied on 63 points with FC Platinum, who have an inferior goal difference.

The table toppers face fourth-placed Chicken Inn, who trail them by four points, in their next match followed by a clash against FC Platinum.

“The next two games are difficult and at this stage what is critical is mental strength. We’re playing former champions (Chicken Inn) and a good FC Platinum side, which requires us to raise our game. What I know is that my players are good whenever we face the big teams,” Ndiraya said.

With FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Dynamos all winning their respective games, Ngezi are certainly feeling the heat at the top.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu praised his Rovers charges.

“We were our own worst enemies because we made a mistake at the back and it cost us the game. However, I think in terms of our ball speed, we moved it well and we lost to a better team. I think we lost but we really competed,” said Ndlovu.

Teams

Bantu Rovers: Wellington Muuya, Kudazidhe Dzingwe (Mpumelelo Bhebhe, 88th minute), Nyasha Garayi, Dumisani Ndlovu, Lindelani Ncube, Tapiwa Khumbuyani, Lucky Ndlela, Shadreck Nyahwa, Nigel Papius, McCarthy Dube, Brighton Ncube (Pride Zivengwa, 79th minute)

Ngezi Platinum: Takabva Mawaya, Davison Tavari, Tatenda Mchisa, Qadr Amini, Liberty Chakoroma, Xolisani Moyo (Keith Murera, 75th minute), Godknows Murwira, Walter Mukanga, Tichaona Mabvura (James Nguluve, 52nd minute), Clive Augusto (Washington Pakamisa, 86th minute), Donald Teguru

Matchday 31 Results

Friday: How Mine 0-1 Caps United, Chicken Inn 1-0 Tsholotsho FC

Saturday: Yadah FC 2-0 Bulawayo City, FC Platinum 3-0 ZPC Kariba, Black Rhinos 1-1 Shabanie Mine

Sunday: Bantu Rovers 0-1 Ngezi Platinum, Hwange 3-0 Highlanders, Triangle United 2-1 Harare City, Dynamos 1-0 Chapungu

PSL TABLE

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 31 19 6 6 51 26 25 63

FC Platinum 31 17 12 2 35 14 21 63

Dynamos 31 18 7 6 49 24 25 61

Chicken Inn 31 18 5 8 32 19 13 59

Caps United 31 14 11 6 40 26 14 53

How Mine 31 13 7 11 28 31 -3 46

Highlanders 31 12 7 12 32 32 0 43

ZPC Kariba 31 11 8 12 27 30 -3 41

Triangle United 31 10 10 11 33 35 -2 40

Chapungu 31 10 10 11 23 25 -2 40

Black Rhinos 31 10 9 12 33 30 3 39

Yadah FC 31 9 10 12 29 36 -7 37

Harare City 31 9 8 14 28 26 2 35

Bulawayo City 31 10 5 16 32 42 -10 35

Hwange 31 9 7 15 27 35 -8 34

Shabanie Mine 31 7 11 12 22 31 -9 33

Tsholotsho FC 31 4 12 15 19 40 21 24

Bantu Rovers 31 4 4 23 26 63 -37 16

