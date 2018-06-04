Ngezi unbeaten streak ends

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 1 – 0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

GRACIOUS Muleya’s 30th minute penalty secured Bulawayo Chiefs maximum points and halted Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 14-match unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Chiefs, who had gone for seven games without a win, defied all odds against a Ngezi side that finished the match with nine players at Luveve Stadium yesterday following red cards shown to substitutes Clive Augusto and Xolisani Moyo.

Chiefs produced a great act, similar to the one they did when they outfoxed FC Platinum 2-0 to hand them their only defeat of the season on Match Day Seven at the same venue.

The Premiership new boys were compact in midfield and defence, soaking all the pressure that Ngezi were piling, with their strategy being to catch the visitors on a counters.

The resultant penalty came after a long clearance was made to lone striker Farau Matare, who beat defender Frank Makarati, but was felled by Ngezi keeper Donovan Bernard in the box. The decision by referee Hardly Ndazi seemed harsh hence the protest by Ngezi.

What irked Ngezi is that before Chiefs were awarded the penalty, they had what appeared to be a genuine call for a penalty turned down after Michael Charamba was brought down inside the box.

Ngezi enjoyed superior ball dominance, created scoring chances, which they fluffed, with James Nguluve and Tichaona Mabvura being the main culprits.

The duo opened an avenue on the left side but failed to beat Chiefs keeper Kelvin Nyoni.

As the search for an equaliser continued, Ngezi coach Tonderayi Ndiraya pulled out injured central midfielder Walter Mukanga for striker Augusto in the 52ndminute and the latter lasted for 11 minutes. Augusto had been booked for simulation and seemed to exchange harsh words with the referee as he felt he was infringed in the box. Ndazi sent the striker for an early shower for dissent.

Moyo, a 73rd minute replacement for Nelson Ketala, lasted nine minutes on the field as he was wrongly shown a red card for stamping on a Chiefs player in an off the ball incident, which was noted by assistant referee Emanuel Mugwagwa. Charamba should instead have been sent off.

Ngezi have been crippled ahead of their top of the table clash with FC Platinum next weekend as a result of the two red cards.

Ndiraya felt hard done by Ndazi.

“I think it was a very difficult game for us today. So many things happened that I’m not happy about as a coach.

“We were not ourselves today as we struggled to find our rhythm. I think we had some opportunities in the first half to take the lead, but couldn’t do that.

“ Of note was a penalty decision that went against us when Charamba was clearly impeded as he was going for goal, but the referee thought otherwise,” said Ndiraya.

“The second bookable offence for Clive Augusto was too harsh and the Xolisani Moyo decision, he wasn’t close to what happened and again to my surprise he got a red card and I thought it was a case of mistaken identity. Though match officials are expected to make mistakes, we do not expect them to make three mistakes in a game.

“I’m disappointed by what happened today,” he complained.

Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka was excited with the victory.

“I’m happy for the boys. They wanted this victory against a Ngezi side that is tactically good. It was that mistake that got us the penalty, but they (Ngezi) were suffocating us. The spirit of the players carried them on because if you look at it, they were more tactical than us,” Chipuka said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kelvin Nyoni, Malvin Mkolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Polite Moyo, Andrew Tandi, Takunda Muzuva, Gracious Muleya, Farau Matare, Brighton Manhire (Arthur Musiyiwa, 73rd minute), Perfect Chikwende (Eddie Chidavaenzi, 90+ minutes), Moses Majika (Lucky Ndlela, 90+ minutes)

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Donovan Bernard, Kenneth Bulaji, Liberty Chakaroma, Nelson Ketala (Xolisani Moyo, 73nd minute), James Nguluve, Tichaona Mabvura (Donald Teguru, 60th minute), Godknows Murwira, Walter Mukanga (Clive Augusto, 52nd minute), Michael Charamba, Frank Makarati, Tichaona Chipunza

Results

Friday: Black Rhinos 2-1 Chicken Inn

Saturday: FC Platinum 4-0 Shabanie Mine, Herentals 1-0 Nichrut, Harare City 1-2 Highlanders, Bulawayo City 3-3 Yadah

Yesterday: Caps United 1-2 Mutare City Rovers, Chapungu 2-3 ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United 3-0 Dynamos

