Nguni cowhide – Trendy fashion accessory for the elite

Bongani Ndlovu Showbiz Correspondent

BUSINESSMAN Busisa Moyo and president of the Chief’s Council Fortune Charumbira were at the trade fair, spotted clad in strange, but intriguing neck ties made out of cowhide.

The cow hide neck tie was a furry black and white number that one had to look at twice as it seemed unbelievable that such as thing existed in Zimbabwe.

Investigations revealed that the ties are a product of the ingenuity of one Nomakhosazana Ncube, a Bulawayo-based entrepreneur through start up company A Tribe Called Zimbabwe.

Besides the men’s ties, women also have their own range with cowhide bracelets.

Zana K, as Ncube is known, said the line was handmade to give it a royal and exclusive feel.

“It’s our desire that anyone who adorns ‘A Tribe Called Zimbabwe’ apparel feels royal, unique, celebrated, valuable and proud.

“We use prime Zimbabwean Nguni cowhide to make the apparel.

“The products are handmade and because every tie is unique, each one receives special attention from cutting to packaging,” said Zana K.

Under the line is a President’s edition that comes with a pocket square, Queens and Chiefs edition.

This special range has its pieces sold for as “little” as $150 each. A bit pricey for an average Joe.

Zana K said the line was exclusive to executives, members of the presidium and the like.

“We want to make the ties exclusive for a set type of people. I’d like to see President Mnangagwa wearing it to business meetings outside the country.

“President of the Chief’s Council Charumbira has one of his own and he loves it.

“These ties are all handmade and we manufacture them by order to make them exclusive. People should be rest assured that each tie is exclusive to them as each Nguni cowhide has a different pattern,” said Zana K.

Asked why they used specifically the Nguni cowhide, Zana K said the cattle’s characteristics epitomised Zimbabwean people.

“Strong and resilient like the house of Stone — Dzimbadzemabwe — Great Zimbabwe, the Nguni cow is characterised by its multi-coloured skin, which can present many different patterns.

“The Nguni cattle can survive in harsh weather conditions, have a high fertility, are disease resistant and live a long life.

“We as Zimbabweans are resilient and whatever difficulties we face we can overcome them.”

Although their main product was a male neck tie, the start up was established to celebrate women.

“At A Tribe Called Zimbabwe, we believe in women as 80 percent of our staff is female and as we grow our company, we remain committed to working with and empowering women.

“We believe every woman is a queen and we aspire to inspire a generation of women that’ll bring honour to the nation.

“Our anchor scripture is Proverbs 31 vs. 21. It speaks of a woman whose household has no fear of the winter as they are covered in scarlet.”