Nhira uses Bev, Gonyeti as shield

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A DAY after being bashed on her Facebook page, actress Anne Nhira was on Wednesday night at pains to explain the logic behind her letter where she pleaded with authorities to ban South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, from participating at the Harare International Carnival because of her “indecent” dressing.

Acting Minister of Tourism and Hospitality – Patrick Zhuwao had responded positively to Nhira saying chances were high that Zodwa would not perform in Harare, angering many of her followers who hoped to see her enchanting dance moves and eyebrow raising outfits that have earned her instant stardom.

After her post where she put a picture of the letter signed by Zhuwao, a barrage of disparaging comments followed on Tuesday and on Wednesday night, Nhira defended her actions. She also made it clear that she would not be deleting the post with the letter or deactivating her account as she needed to continue interacting with her fellow countrymen.

“I’ve realised that Zimbabweans are so good at name calling. All the same, I love you and let’s keep the love coming. I’m not closing my account or deleting anything; I am very much around and ready to work with all of you for a common good,” posted Nhira.

“My engagement, no matter how it may not be ideal for some, was purely intellectual and for a good I believe in.”

She also stated that she had approached several ministries including the Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Youth as well as the Ministry of Culture on the same issue which she desperately needed to be addressed.

“Kindly note my engagement with government over the Zodwa issue was not only with the Ministry of Tourism, but also with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Youth as well as the Ministry of Culture. All this was not inspired by malice but a standpoint which probably resonates with many though they may not be as vocal.

“I know I have been vilified for standing for what I believe in, but that to me is what defines freedom of expression and association. What I spoke against is not an individual but a practise which doesn’t sit well with me. I however, respect the fact that for their entertainment, some would want to see Zodwa perform which again you can equally lobby for. While I respect every other citizen’s thought line and response to my move, hating and shouting at each other won’t change the fact that we are a people together.”

Interestingly, Nhira explained that she was mainly against Zodwa Wabantu coming to Zimbabwe because she felt the amount of money the SA entertainer was being paid could instead be used to empower local artistes such as Bev and Jah Prayzah’s former vocalist and dancer – Gonyeti.

“Prior to this engagement, I’ve always stood for the empowerment of local artistes and I still feel it can be done. For example, if we can have Zodwa performing for God knows how much, why not have Gonyeti or Bev performing for the same amount,” posted Nhira.