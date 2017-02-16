Nhlanhla ‘Gearbox’ Sibanda burial today

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER Kukhulwa Kokuphela actor Nhlanhla Lucky “Gearbox” Sibanda, who died on Tuesday, will be buried today at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Sibanda, who played the quick-witted Gearbox in the popular ‘90s drama, died at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 57 after suffering from cancer for the past three years.

Family spokesperson Nqaba Sibanda who is Gearbox’s brother, said a funeral service will be held in UCCSA church in Mzilikazi.

“My brother will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery. Before that friends and family will gather at the UCCSA in Mzilikazi to pay their last respects to him,” said Sibanda. Born on August 30, 1959 in Nkayi, Gearbox grew up in the Esivomo area and learnt at Esivomo Primary school, before moving to Makhulambila Primary School in Lower Gweru then Ihlathi Secondary School in Tshabalala.

He worked for the National Railways of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1984 as a commercial clerk and later an administrative officer.

Thereafter he worked at Old Mutual Zimbabwe where he was a sales representative and financial advisor until 2003.

During his years at Old Mutual Sibanda joined Felix Moyo, writer and producer of Kukhulwa Kokuphela and played the role of Gearbox.

The character was a member of a gang of three conmen that had the likes of Khraiseki (Edwin Nhliziyo), and Mdlambulo (Wonder Siziba).

This is where he carved his career as an actor with his character of a quick-witted person who kept the crew in check being a darling of many who watched the drama.

Apart from work and acting Sibanda was a businessman of repute after setting up Yonah Group of Companies in 1995. Sibanda owned Yonah Complex in Entumbane, Yonah Transport in Kelvin North industrial area and a filling station in Nkayi.

Socially he was actively involved in playing football for his then company’s team Old Mutual, and now with Izinsizwa FC playing in the Golden Oldies social league.

Sibanda was also a life-time member of the giants of Zimbabwe football Highlanders FC and their benefactor. He leaves behind a wife, six children and six grandchildren.

