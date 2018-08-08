Nichrut pumped up for Ngezi

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

NICHRUT head coach, John Nyikadzino, believes the presence of players coached by Tonderai Ndiraya in his team could help them when they meet Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab on Saturday.

Washington Pakamisa, Rodreck Mutuma, Themba Ndlovu and Carlos Rusere are some of the players who worked under Ndiraya at Dynamos.

Pakamisa also spent two seasons at Baobab and Nyikadzino said the quartet have an idea of how the Ngezi gaffer models his troops.

Armed with such inside information, Nyikadzino warned the platinum miners to brace themselves for another defeat.

He, however, conceded Ngezi have one of the best teams in the league.

“We have a very good team that is doing very well in the Premier League and I am confident that they will be able to preserve our Premiership status.

“We are playing against Ngezi Platinum in Mhondoro but I am confident we can come with all the points in that game,” said Nyikadzino.

“We have players who have worked under Ndiraya before and their knowledge will be very helpful in that game, they know what to expect.

“Ngezi are a very good team and I think they will be definitely be one of the teams that will fight for the title until the end of the season.

“But in my camp I have very experienced players who will be able to get the result against such a good team like Ngezi.”