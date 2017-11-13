Nissi Finance bolsters workforce

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

NISSI Finance Global seeks to recruit 22 additional workers to cater for an expanded business network after securing a $15 million loan facility.

The Bulawayo-headquartered micro-finance firm received the loan fund from one of the leading banking institutions in Zimbabwe towards on-lending to women empowerment projects in the city. Chief executive officer, Mr Sonny Phiri, said the loan fund was significant hence his enterprise was seeking increased staff to broaden the business.

“$15 million is a lot of money so at the end of the day you need people that are going to run portfolios of a certain number because one person cannot work on $15 million.

“Micro finance is a game of numbers so if you have to disburse this kind of amount you need a lot of people,” said Mr Phiri.

“We need for starters about 22 people to add to our existing 16 employees. We need people in different areas like loan officers, accountants, secretaries, accountant clerks, debt collectors, marketing officers, foreign exchange clerks and property administrators.”

He urged small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to come and access the fund, which attracts a low interest of two percent. Mr Phiri said the designation of Bulawayo as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) presents opportunities for business, especially women.

“Bulawayo is a SEZ hence we are availing this fund to benefit Bulawayo women entrepreneurs. Women organisations must come forward and tap into this rare opportunity. The primary aim is to fund women,” Mr Phiri said.

He said their major challenge was non-availability of cash in banks after transferring the money to respective beneficiary bank accounts.

Mr Phiri said the loan covers projects in sectors like agriculture, agro-processing, food processing, small-scale mining, construction, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing, textile and garment production, leather and rubber production, foundry and metal fabrication, wood and furniture manufacturing, retail and distribution, education, transport, interior décor, events management, dry cleaning and catering.—@Kiyaz_Cool