Nkolomi thanks DeMbare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS board chairman Mgcini Nkolomi has saluted eternal rivals Dynamos for accepting to be part of Bosso’s 90th anniversary celebrations through a celebratory friendly match last season.

Presenting his report at the club’s annual general meeting yesterday, Nkolomi thanked the Glamour Boys for accepting their invitation for the final 90th anniversary celebrations held at Barbourfields Stadium.

“As the curtain came down on the year’s Bosso @90 celebrations, there was the joint fund raising dinner and awards night where individual players were given prizes sponsored by various companies and individuals associated with Highlanders FC. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all those who made this occasion a success. There was then the invitational match involving Dynamos FC, which in all intents and purposes was supposed to be a success, but the heavy rains that came down on that day affected attendance. We would like to thank Dynamos for accepting to join us as we celebrated 90 years of our existence,” said Nkolomi.

Highlanders went down 2-3 in a penalty shootout after the two giants were tied two apiece after regulation time.

Nkolomi also spoke about the suspension of club chairman Peter Dube by Zifa as well as that of the now retired chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede.

“The year under review was quite an eventful one and I must say that some of the events that took place had negative effects on the well-being of the club.

The year witnessed the suspension from all football activities of our executive chairman and the banning from all football activities of Gumede. I must say that Highlanders as a football entity had to comply with Zifa’s directives to avoid confrontation with the mother body. The club did not end there, but engaged Zifa on the matter and despite two letters having been written, there has been no feedback,” said Nkolomi.

The duo’s suspension almost divided the house, with some radical members moving a motion to take Zifa head-on, while others said they should allow due process to take its course, as it was pointless to make emotional resolutions.

“We can scream, we can bang tables here due to the emotional make up of this matter, but the final decision lies with the Zifa assembly. It is them who have the final say and I appeal to members here to allow due process to take its course because the Peter Dube issue cannot be solved by this gathering,” said former Highlanders’ secretary-general and Zifa councillor Tapela Ngwenya.