No 2nd season for Being Bonang

If you were an uber fan of Being Bonang, then unfortunately we have some bad news.

Queen B’s reality show, Being Bonang, will not be returning for a second season.

Fans were left devastated when Bonang announced on her Twitter page that the show will not be coming back for another season.

“No Season Two… But, a big THANK YOU to everyone’s who’s loved & watched my show… Means the world to me,” she tweeted on Friday.

The 13-part reality show premiered on Vuzu Amp in July and has reportedly been one of the channel’s most popular series.

Speaking to TshisaLive, chief architect of DNA Brand Architects, Sylvester Chauke, who manages Bonang said the queen never intended to have a second season.

“The whole idea was for her to have one season of the show. The show has done extremely well and there has been a phenomenal growth on the channel.

The channel was extremely happy with the show but you will have to ask them for more information about the show,” he said.

Meanwhile, DJ Fresh made arrangements with Uber to deliver a package to him.

But his package, which had an outfit he was supposed to wear at an event, was never delivered when the driver went missing with the items.

Yesterday, after hours of waiting, DJ Fresh lost his cool over social media.

Some of the posts he tweeted on social media include a question on what to do, since he has not received his package and he couldn’t get throught to either the driver or Uber.

After 12 hours, another post was sent out by DJ Fresh, with a picture of the driver.

Uber spokeswoman Samantha Allenburg said they were in touch with the rider as well as the driver.— DailySun.