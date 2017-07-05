No enquiries on Prince yet: Bosso

July 5, 2017 Sport
Prince Dube of Highlanders beats his marker

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS are yet to receive official requests for the services of prodigy Prince Dube, who has been linked to a number of South African Premiership clubs.

The 20-year-old striker, who is with the national team at the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa, is said to be on the radar of Ajax Cape Town.

The Cape Town side is reportedly said to be keen on landing the young striker as a replacement for forward Nathan Paulse, who retired at the end of the 2016/17 South African Premiership season.

South African newspaper The Citizen yesterday reported that Mamelodi Sundowns had also shown interest in the player and claimed that former Sundowns midfielder Esrom Nyandoro had made enquiries about the player on behalf of the Brazilians.

However, Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they were waiting for official requests for the young striker.

“The status is still the same with regards to Prince Dube. We haven’t received any official enquiries from any club for his services or any of our players. Once anything comes up, we will let you know,” said Dube.

Last month Chronicle Sport reported that scouts from Ajax Cape Town were in the country monitoring Dube, midfielder King Nadolo and defender Peter Muduhwa.

Dube, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s second leading scorer with six goals, had a week-long training attachment at South African champions Bidvest Wits in January alongside Muduhwa.

The striker, who has made two starts for the Warriors at the Cosafa Castle Cup, could be in the spotlight tonight when Zimbabwe take on Lesotho in a semi-final.

@ZililoR
  • gava

    ulilema wena nhlanhla selihle limthengisa engeka vuthwa lijomba kubi nxxxx

  • Roe !!

    Let the young man develop and mature first before thinking of some Rands.

    • Shlama

      Ufuna khona ukuthi abesidla ukhwelo la ekhaya, yekelani umfana ayekudla mnandi

  • Sxaxa

