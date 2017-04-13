No ID man hangs self at ZITF

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

AN UNIDENTIFIED man was found hanging from a tree on shoe laces outside the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo yesterday.

His body was discovered at the ZIEC, venue of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) around 8.30AM by a passerby who informed ZITF workers.

Police were later called.

The apparent suicide comes about two weeks before the staging of the ZITF from April 25 to 29.

A Chronicle news crew visited the scene of the alleged suicide at around 11AM but the body had already been removed by the police.

“We had just started clearing grass at about 8:30 in the morning and a passerby came to me saying that there was a man hanging from a tree. I alerted one of my colleagues and we informed our bosses leading to a report being made to the police,” said an employee who was working just outside the ZITF.

Another ZITF employee said the man was wearing a yellow t-shirt.

“This could have happened at about 6AM. He could be in his early 30s. He was not in possession of any form of identification and it’s strange that he hanged himself here far from residential homes,” he said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango urged people missing any of their relatives to visit the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary where the body was taken.

“We also want to urge members of the public to seek counselling services when faced with problems instead of taking their lives,” she said.

Last month, a Form Two pupil at Northlea High School allegedly hanged himself after he was reprimanded by his uncle for stealing $5.

His body was found decomposing in a bush in Richmond suburb.

