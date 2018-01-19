No job losses, NRZ workers assured

Prince Sunduzani, Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has allayed fears of job losses at the parastatal in light of the imminent recapitalisation and restructuring exercise.

Last year, DIDG/Transnet won a tender to rehabilitate the railways company under a $400 million recapitalisation.

Financial closure of the $400 million project is expected soon.

Speaking before a tour of NRZ premises in Bulawayo by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo yesterday, the board chair Mr Larry Mavhima said: “We have to get rolling and we have always talked about it (recapitalisation) for many years and it is now here let’s get ready. This is our opportunity to turnaround this organisation to be a vital cog in our economy.

Rehabilitation of NRZ infrastructure involves refurbishing and renewal of plant, equipment, rolling stock, track signalling and telecommunications infrastructure and the supporting information technology systems.

NRZ infrastructure and equipment requires rehabilitation due to old age and vandalism.

“I know there are things that are in your mind, do not worry about being laid off. As a matter of fact, we want to increase jobs as we turnaround NRZ,” said Mr Mavhima.

It is believed that the rehabilitation of NRZ would see the parastatal creating jobs within the railways firm itself as well as the downstream industries across different sectors of the economy.

The parastatal employs about 4 000 people down from close to 20 000 at its peak in 1999.

When operating at full throttle, the strategic entity has the capacity to move 18 million tonnes of freight annually but presently, it is moving less than four million tonnes.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dr Joram Gumbo said DIDG/Transnet would be bringing 120 new wagons, 14 locomotives and 20 coaches in the next two weeks.

He assured NRZ workers that the recapitalisation deal was at an advanced stage urging them to continue with the dedication they have demonstrated when the company was ailing.

“The idea behind the tour is to give you confidence that we are not going down but we are going up. As we do so, let us work together, you do your part and we do our part. We are at a very advanced stage with the recapitalisation deal and we are now very confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are expecting an injection into your operations before the end of the month.

“It’s always a pleasure to know that tomorrow workers will be going to work and their job is guaranteed,” said Minister Gumbo.

NRZ is a key economic enabler hence Government is committed to its revival.

The NRZ recapitalisation project has been granted national project status. — @PrinceNkosy102