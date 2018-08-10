No joy for Prince in SA

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

AS the painful tale of former Highlanders’ hitman Prince Dube unfolds, it has emerged that he only attended a single trial session with Maritzburg United last week as he continues his hunt for a playing home.

The 21-year-old striker left Bosso for SuperSport United in 2017 after a decent performance with the senior national team in the Cosafa Cup, but he saw little game time in the Tshwane side until he was loaned to Black Leopards in the National First Division.

“He was only with Maritzburg United for a single training session before heading back to SuperSport United, who seem not eager to rope him on board and we can all understand the frustration that comes with that, especially when we know his talent,” said a source close to the former Somvubu High School pupil.

The South African transfer window shuts down on August 31, but a number of topflight clubs have already finalised their squads for the season.

This week SuperSport United, now under the Dynamos legend Kaitano Tembo, announced the signing of Phumlani Ntshangase from rivals Bidvest Wits on a season’s loan.

Before and during Zimbabwe’s second transfer window that closed on July 31, there had been speculation that Dube might be loaned back to Highlanders, but the deal fell through.

According to Fifa’s Article 15 on the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, an established professional who has, in the course of the season, appeared in fewer than 10 percent of the official matches in which his club has been involved, may terminate his contract prematurely on the ground of sporting just cause.

“Due consideration shall be given to the player’s circumstances in the appraisal of such cases. The existence of sporting just cause shall be established on a case-by-case basis. In such a case, sporting sanctions shall not be imposed, though compensation may be payable. A professional may only terminate his contract on this basis in the 15 days following the last official match of the season of the club with which he is registered,” reads part of the Article.