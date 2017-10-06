No Kutonga Kwaro album launch for Byo

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

AFTER a series of shows have flopped in Bulawayo, especially at the Large City Hall car park, Jah Prayzah’s music promoters – 2 Kings Entertainment – have decided to cancel the artiste’s Kutonga Kwaro album launch in the city.

Jah Prayzah was supposed to launch his new album in the city next Saturday, a day after the Harare launch but these plans have had to be shelved. The Bulawayo launch was supposed to be graced by South African afro pop band, Mafikizolo whom Jah Prayzah featured on single – Sendekera.

2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson, DJ Dee Nosh, said they were however, considering staging a show for the Mudhara Vachauya hit-maker later in the month albeit without Mafikizolo.

“We’re still trying to secure a venue, other than the City Hall for Jah Prayzah’s show in Bulawayo. We’re just finalising the logistics and will soon unveil the date. This will, however, not be an album launch, but just a show,” said Dee Nosh.

The promoters, who organised Babes Wodumo’s show which failed to attract a sizeable crowd in the city, said they were worried by the constant flopping of shows featuring international acts in Bulawayo, notably Cassper Nyovest, Busy Signal and Babes Wodumo concerts.

“What’s happening in Bulawayo? The way shows are constantly flopping there is very worrying for any music promoter. This makes it difficult for one to stage a show there.”

“We’ve come to realise that the City Hall car park is not a good venue for shows and are trying to rectify that. However, we’re willing to take the risk with Jah Prayzah whom we’re confident has a strong fan base there, judging by his previous shows.”

He said they were hoping to host the show at Queens Sports Club, a venue which seems to be problematic to clinch for most music promoters.

“We’ve requested for the Queens Sports Club and are waiting for the management there to get back to us as they highlighted that they were waiting for the cricket calendar to see which dates would be available. So, if we fail to get a date this month, the show will have to be held in December,” said Dee Nosh.

Turning to Jah Prayzah’s album launch, Dee Nosh said it would only be launched in Harare next Friday with a special performance from Nigeria’s Davido.

“The album is ready and will be launched at the HICC on 13 October. I urge people to attend the launch as it will feature a performance by Nigeria’s Davido who recently collaborated with Jah Prayzah on single – My Lilly – a track which has been received well by the public,” said Dee Nosh.

Other than Davido, entertainment at the launch will be provided by artistes from Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement record label – Ex Q, Nutty O, DJ Tamuka and Andy Muridzo. Afro pop band – Diamond Boys – who have a song with Jah Prayzah, have also been included on the line up as well as Ba Shupi and Extra Large with Dee Nosh saying many surprise acts will be the order of the day.