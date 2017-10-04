No marginalisation in Zim: VP Mphoko

October 4, 2017 Local News
Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko (Middle)

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau
All Zimbabweans are equal regardless of one’s province, region, language or tribe of origin and are entitled to the same service which every citizen should enjoy, Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko has said.

He said Zimbabweans should concentrate on nation building rather than complaining about perceived marginalisation of one region or tribe.

The Acting President who also oversees the Ministry of National Healing, Integration and Reconciliation said this in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a motion moved by Matabeleland South Proportionate Representative Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC).

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga had moved a motion calling on the Executive to award parastatal tenders in a manner that showed fair regional representation.

In her contribution Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga had complained that Government tenders in several entities were being awarded to people of Shona origin and sidelining Ndebele speakers.

She gave the example of Well-Cash debt collectors, which she said had been used to collect debts on behalf of several state entities.

But Acting President Mphoko shot down the complaint of marginalisation saying there was no law that provides for such a scenario.

“First of all, there is no better Zimbabwean than any other. If people are doing that, it is out of order, we are all Zimbabweans. There is no province which is less important than another,” said Acting President Mphoko.

He said it was the responsibility of communities to raise complaints to the Government and not some third parties.

He said if such complaints were to be raised by the relevant community President Mugabe would send him to look into the issue.

“The community themselves must raise complaints about lack of development and marginalisation . What has been said by MP Misihairabwi (Mushonga) has no value but if it had been said by a grandmother in Kezi,” he said.

“If you are saying there are certain things happening favouring other regions, there is no law that says there are Zimbabweans that are better than others. It does not mean that if you are Manyika, Zezuru or Karanga you are a better Zimbabwean,” said Acting President Mphoko.
  • Zvinochererwa Padzairimwa

    Well said Mboko

    • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

      Are you saying Priscilla made this all up? Thats really selfish of you.

      Zim is in this mess because of citizens who support wrong things only because they stand to benefit.

      If Zim citizens were empathetic of each others’ situation, whatever tribe, clan or region, these ZANU PF Politicians would never win through their divide and rule tactics. ZANU PF and Mugabe would have been history by now. Funny enough, Mphoko has been one of the most vilified Politicians, especially by Shona people; and as it were it would appear he never says anything right. Now that he has said something that goes against the interests of the people of Matebeleland, its now well said for you? And nevertheless you still go on to insult him as Mboko!

      Mugabe survives because he can and will give you crumbs here and there, whilst denying others the same and you get excited by that, and start attacking those who have been denied the same.

      The only winner in all this deliberate tribal confusion is Mugabe, not you. Food for thought!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Typical hogwash. What are MPs for then, if you only want to hear these issues raised directly by the affected people?

    Priscilla is doing her job very well as an MP and she is right. This is the typical Zim politics of denylism we are now witnessing from the VP.

    You ZANU PF people are the cause of these secessionist sentiments in Matebeleland. You prefer to live a of equality, yet you kow very well that in practice this is simply not true.

    Everything that is in that Constitution never happens in reality, right across the country; not just in Mthwakazi!!

  • scombination

    Priscilla Misiharabwi-Mushonga voice of the voiceless keep up the good work.

  • Essexvale

    Marginalisaton of the Ndebele people is as real as the sun which shines above. It is so blatant that giving evidence would be a waste of time and energy. The man must be living such a pampered life that he is prepared to forsake his very birth right in order to ensure that this state sponsored opulence is maintained at all cost.