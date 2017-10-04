No marginalisation in Zim: VP Mphoko

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

All Zimbabweans are equal regardless of one’s province, region, language or tribe of origin and are entitled to the same service which every citizen should enjoy, Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko has said.

He said Zimbabweans should concentrate on nation building rather than complaining about perceived marginalisation of one region or tribe.

The Acting President who also oversees the Ministry of National Healing, Integration and Reconciliation said this in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a motion moved by Matabeleland South Proportionate Representative Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC).

Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga had moved a motion calling on the Executive to award parastatal tenders in a manner that showed fair regional representation.

In her contribution Mrs Misihairabwi-Mushonga had complained that Government tenders in several entities were being awarded to people of Shona origin and sidelining Ndebele speakers.

She gave the example of Well-Cash debt collectors, which she said had been used to collect debts on behalf of several state entities.

But Acting President Mphoko shot down the complaint of marginalisation saying there was no law that provides for such a scenario.

“First of all, there is no better Zimbabwean than any other. If people are doing that, it is out of order, we are all Zimbabweans. There is no province which is less important than another,” said Acting President Mphoko.

He said it was the responsibility of communities to raise complaints to the Government and not some third parties.

He said if such complaints were to be raised by the relevant community President Mugabe would send him to look into the issue.

“The community themselves must raise complaints about lack of development and marginalisation . What has been said by MP Misihairabwi (Mushonga) has no value but if it had been said by a grandmother in Kezi,” he said.

“If you are saying there are certain things happening favouring other regions, there is no law that says there are Zimbabweans that are better than others. It does not mean that if you are Manyika, Zezuru or Karanga you are a better Zimbabwean,” said Acting President Mphoko.