‘No more vacancies’ . . . Dynamos signs ’keeper, complete squad list

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

REBUILDING Harare giants Dynamos have announced there are no more vacancies at the club after the signing of goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira.

DeMbare now have 30 players on their squad list including former Gunners and Bindura United striker Quality Kangadze whose move to the former champions is almost a done deal.

Former Buffaloes goalkeeper Mwandimutsira signed a two-year contract.

The transfer window will close next Friday with the season starting a few days later.

“For now we are done as a team. Unless a Diego Maradona of our time comes through to our training ground then we may be forced to think otherwise,” said coach Lloyd Mutasa.

Dynamos have signed a number of young and inexperienced players and on paper they look lightweight.

Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba, who penned a two-year deal this week, could be their biggest catch.

Mutasa and his lieutenants have spoken glowingly of the expatriate whom they believe would be an asset.

Dynamos are confident their youngsters Kudzanayi Nyakasaka, Tawanda Macheke and King Nasama will also make a mark.

They have also brought in attacking players like Emmanuel Mandiranga and Cleopas Kapupurika.

“We now have our squad and these are the players that will do business for Dynamos this year. I believe we have played our part as technical and the management has also been proactive.

“What we are left with now is to work on tactics and polishing up certain combinations. So far it’s coming up but there are some youngsters who have not played together and we still want to see them,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos acting secretary-general Graham Mafoko said the coaches have done their best under difficult circumstances.

“We are due to sign Quality and it should happen any time. I am sure we have tried our best to meet the demands of the technical team. We gave them the room to make requests and they have done so.

“They wanted a defender and recommended Lincolin Zvasiya and we gave them; they wanted a striker and they recommended Ntouba and we signed him; they also wanted a goalkeeper and we signed him. So we are hoping for the best,” said Mafoko.

Dynamos provisional squad

Tonderai Mateyaunga, Ashley Reyners, Blessing Mwandimutsira, Ocean Mushure, Peace Makaha, Elisha Muroiwa, Marshal machazane, Phakamani Dube, Obey Mwerahari, Lincolin Zvasiya, Romario Matova, Tichaona Chipunza, Masimba Mambare, Denver Mukamba, Gift Saunyama, Wisdom Mutasa, Valentine Ndaba, Carlos Rusere, Cleopas Kapupurika, Emmanuel mandiranga, Musa Madhiri, Takunda Sadiki, Simba Gorogodyo, Tawanda Macheke, Kudzanai Nyakasaka, King Nasama, Joel Christian Ntouba, Quality Kangadzi, Valentine Kadonzvo, Tatenda Muringani.