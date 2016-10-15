‘No pressure on Green Machine’

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Caps UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe says his side is not under any kind of pressure ahead of an interesting weekend in the league championship marathon highlighted by their blockbuster clash with old rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Green Machine who have built a two point buffer at the top of the table in this homestretch need to maintain their advantage with four games remaining in the season.

But they find in their way familiar opponents, a DeMbare side that is struggling to find relevance following a disappointing season. Chitembwe believes DeMbare should not be taken lightly despite their woes on the pitch.

The Green Machine will also be following with keen interest the events at Mandava where their nearest rivals in the race FC Platinum host unpredictable newboys Ngezi Platinum this afternoon.

The platinum miners who trail Makepekepe by two points could end the day on top of the table if they win. The dark horses in the race, Highlanders, will also be hoping for slip up by the top teams as they cherish a date with Bulawayo City tomorrow.

Chitembwe said the Green Machine are looking to take it one game at a time as they seek to maintain consistency through to the finishing line. Makepekepe are not looking for favours from anyone.

“I think we just have to play and win our games. We don’t play for them, neither do they play for us. So it’s neither here nor there. What’s more important for us is to concentrate on our games. I think they are also doing the same, they are concentrating on their games.

“So it’s all about us, not about FC Platinum. Whether they win (today) or not it’s going to be business as usual for us. It’s not about the feelings over how others have played, it’s about application on the pitch.

“Even if you are to scream at the players or you talk to them nicely, if they cannot apply themselves correctly they will still lose the match.

“So it’s about us taking charge of things; it’s about us applying ourselves in the same manner that we have been preparing.

“You cannot play differently from the way you have been preparing for matches. But in as far as we are concerned pressure does not exist on our side,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe are coming from a morale boosting 3-1 win away at Border Strikers which took their tally to 53 points on the log standings. But with veteran forward Leonard Tsipa out of the derby through suspension, the dice is likely to fall on Simba Nhivi and Dominic Chungwa to lead the attack tomorrow.

Tsipa is currently the league’s top scorer with 10 goals. Caps United boast of good depth and they are positive the suspension of Tsipa and winger Phineas Bamusi will not impact their game in a big way.

Attacking midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike, who made a welcome return when he scored the team’s third goal in the 3-1 win at Border Strikers last week, has recovered from a nagging groin injury on time for the big match against his former paymasters.

There promises to be some interesting midfield duels as Devon Chafa, Abbas Amidu and Joel Ngodzo face off with Dynamos’ Stephen Alimenda, Bret Amidu, Denver Mukamba and Dominic Mukandi.

The Glamour Boys also have exciting prospects in Masimba Mambare, Godknows Murwira and Ocean Mushure while Makepekepe’s rich arsenal also has the likes of Hardlife Zvirekwi, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Stephen Makatuka.

Makepekepe beat Dynamos 1-0 in the first leg at Rufaro and they will be looking to complete a rare double over the rivals they had last beaten in a league match in 2009.

“I am not a statistician, unfortunately. I am just a football coach and as a coach it’s not correct to dwell much on statistics. It’s important to concentrate more on tactics and technical aspects of the game because statistics cannot win matches.

“We need to assemble a team that can compete, a team that is very professional in the execution of its responsibilities. The whole idea is to try and come up with a team that can give us what we want,” said Chitembwe.

His opposite number Lloyd Mutasa said DeMbare are happy to assume the underdog tag. Dynamos have had a rough campaign this year.

They have since revised their target to a top four finish but it also looks a tall order as they are currently sitting sixth with 39 points. They are 14 points behind their rivals Caps United who lead the race.

However, DeMbare skipper Stephen Alimenda who is set to return to the fold after missing last week’s 1-1 draw with Hwange said DeMbare are up for the challenge.

“Of course this is a derby but we are not putting ourselves under unnecessary pressure. We have been preparing for it the same way we had prepared for all the other games.

“We are not looking at how our opponents have been faring this year, we usually concentrate on our game. Everyone knows we lost the first leg and with that in mind obviously it means we have to correct our mistakes as we go into this match.

“It’s quite understandable, Caps United will be highly motivated (by the desire to win the championship) but we are prepared for them. We are ready to face anything they throw at us,” said Alimenda.