No price increase for Zim DStv subscribers

Showbiz Reporter

MultiChoice Africa has announced that there will be no price increase for its DStv service for all customers in Zimbabwe.

Lovemore Mangwende, MultiChoice Zimbabwe managing director yesterday said a decision had been made to keep subscription rates at current levels.

“There’ve been a number of external economic factors that have challenged MultiChoice Africa from falling commodity and oil prices which affected economies and exchange rates; and the ever-rising cost of satellite usage.

“However, it had been recognised that we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch and that customers are also suffering, so the relief provided by not increasing the price of subscriptions is great news for Zimbabwean subscribers in particular,” said Mangwende.

He said efforts were being made to ensure customers get value from their subscription.

“One of the most popular football competitions in the world, the FA Cup, has been extended without cost to subscribers to all DStv packages.

“Pop-up channels such as the recent James Bond festival are being included among the exciting, world-class programming that viewers continue to enjoy.

Other added-value initiatives will continue to be offered in months and years ahead,” said Mangwende.

The DStv platform offers subscribers a unique selection of the best in local and international television entertainment on a range of bouquets, including DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family and DStv Access, which are available at varying pricing levels to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality.