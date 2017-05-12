‘No to violence’

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube has called on fans not to engage in violent behaviour when the country’s two football giants, Bosso and DeMbare clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso have over the years endured PSL fines as a result of fans who turn violent when the team loses.

Dube appealed to fans to accept any outcome as football is a game of three possibilities, a win, draw or loss.

“We are concerned about the image of the club and that of football. We are interested in making sure that cases of missile throwing come to and end.

Secondly, pitch invasion is a big NO in the game of football. So we encourage people to contain their excitement as we know that football is an extremely emotional game. Fans are passionate and as such they get disappointed when things don’t go well. What we are saying is that in their excitement or disappointment, they must remember that football is a people’s game. It is a game of love and peace,” said Dube.

He said fans must appreciate that their team cannot win all games.

“Whatever the result, they must take it home, drown their sorrows and live to sing and fight another day,” he said.

In 2016, Highlanders forked out $16 000 in fines stemming from fans’ violent behaviour.

