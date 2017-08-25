Nobuntu, Sandra to share Busi’s stage

Showbiz Correspondent

ALL-female Imbube group Nobuntu and singer-cum-dancer Sandra Ndebele feel honoured to be sharing the Bluez Cafe stage tonight with veteran songstress Busi Ncube who will be launching her 10-track album, Usiko.

This will be the True Love hit-maker’s third album after Malaisha (2007) and Salulandela (2011).

Nobuntu spokesperson Siduduzile Sibanda said this was a great reunion as they last performed with Ncube who is based in Norway, six years ago.

“It’s our second time sharing the stage with her since the Bulawayo Comes Alive festival six years ago. She’s such an inspiration to female artistes in our generation so this opportunity is a great honour,” said Sibanda.

Sandra Ndebele said she was equally thrilled as she grew up listening to Ncube when she was still with the trailblazing Ilanga band.

“Sis’ Busi is a legend to me; hence sharing the stage with her is very humbling. We grew up listening and singing along to her music and now, I’ll be on stage with her, which is a dream come true for some of us,” said Ndebele.

She said she will perform new songs and others from yesteryear.

Ncube’s latest album Usiko was recorded by Tenth District Music in Bulawayo.

Since the 80s, early in her career where she contributed to the iconic band Ilanga, Ncube has forged ahead strongly in her career, with her music moving people and receiving acclaim both at home and abroad.

She has been received well in Europe where she proudly carries the Zimbabwean flag.