Nobuntu to sing for pads

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Many girls miss school because of menstruation as many of them cannot afford sanitary wear and this challenge has has not spared female artistes in Zimbabwe.

In an effort to address the challenge, an all female Imbube group, Nobuntu, has embarked on a charity concert to try and raise money to buy pads for artistes in Bulawayo.

Dubbed the “Pad Bank Show”, the concert will be held on August 18 at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Dudu Sibanda-Mothobe, Nobuntu spokesperson said it was disheartening to learn that some female artistes fail to attend rehearsals during their menstrual cycle because they cannot afford sanitary wear.

She said they embarked on this initiative because they too had been affected during the early stages of their careers.

Sibanda-Mothobe said they were targeting to raise 1 500 packs of pads after the show.

“The Pad Banks will be set up in youth centres so that youth centres administrators will be responsible for distributing the sanitary wear,” said Sibanda-Mothobe.