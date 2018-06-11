Nomination court venues announced

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced the 2018 nomination court venues and officers to nominate candidates for the harmonised elections set for July 30.

The nomination courts will sit on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, Zec said presidential candidates will be nominated in Harare at the High Court.

“There will be 10 national nomination courts for the national assembly candidates, one in every province. For Bulawayo, the nomination court will be at the Magistrates’ Courts, Court 5 at Tredgold Building,” reads the statement.

“The court for Matabeleland North will be held at the West Commonage Court in Bulawayo while for Matabeleland South it will be held at the magistrates’ court in Gwanda.”

According to the statement, the nomination court in the Midlands will sit at the magistrates’ court in Gweru just like Masvingo province where the court will be at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Courts.

“For Local Authority, Bulawayo will have its nominations at the municipal chambers along Fife Street. Matabeleland South will have 10 nomination venues for local authority in Plumtree, Maphisa, Beitbridge, Gwanda and Esigodini.”

The statement said Matabeleland North will have nine venues in Nkayi, Hwange, Lupane, Tsholotsho and Umguza.

“Midlands has 14 venues spread across the province which will cover Mvuma, Nembudziya, Gokwe, Kwekwe and Zvishavane.

“For Masvingo there will be nine venues which will be in Chivi, Chiredzi, Masvingo and Gutu.”

There are 129 political parties and in the unlikely event that they sail through nomination, Zec said a ballot paper has already been designed to cater for all of them.