NRZ slashes passenger train fares by 30pc

Business Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will starting next week reduce fares for passenger trains on major routes by up to 30 percent.

In a statement, the railway company said it would cut fares for the Bulawayo to Harare, Bulawayo to Victoria Falls and Bulawayo to Sango Border with Mozambique routes.

“NRZ is glad to inform its valued clients that it has slashed passenger train fares on the major routes up to 30 percent with effect from 3 July 2017. Now you can enjoy your safe and comfortable over night rides from Harare to Bulawayo or vice versa for $5 down from $8 and Bulawayo to Victoria Falls or vice versa for only $6 down from $8,” reads the statement.

“NRZ will also offer trains and competitive rates to Bulawayo to Sango border with Mozambique and vice versa for $9. We will also offer trains and competitive fares from Bulawayo to Chiredzi and vice versa for $8 and Harare to Mutare and vice versa for $4.”

Efforts are underway to revamp the operations of the giant parastatal with several investors warming up for joint partnerships. Last month, the Govern­ment granted national project sta­tus to the recapitalisation of the NRZ to the tune of $400 million through an open tender financing process.