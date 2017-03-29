‘Nurses dump patients to harvest amacimbi’

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

RELATIVES of a man who died last week after being admitted at Maphisa District Hospital have accused nurses at the institution of abandoning patients to catch mopani worms (amacimbi) during working hours.

Mr Vivian Ngwenya (60) passed away on his way to the United Bulawayo Hospitals after his family decided to transfer him due to alleged neglect at Maphisa Hospital.

A family spokesperson, Mrs Sethekele Ndonye (54), said Ngwenya could still be alive had it not been for the mistreatment that he endured at the hospital.

A member of staff at the hospital, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation, said some staff members leave work and go to the bush for the African delicacy.

“Most of us go emacimbini when we are on night duty. We go during the day. However, there are some of my workmates who now abandon duties and go there,” said the staffer.

“It is because we are suffering. I have kids in school and I know that if I at least get three to four bags of these creatures, I will cushion my salary for the whole of next term. Maybe if our bonus had come sooner, we would not be abandoning our jobs. Times are tough.”

Mrs Ndonye said nurses basically ignored her brother in-law on the few occasions they were around.

“My brother-in-law suffered a stroke and was seriously ill-treated in that hospital, even in our presence.

“The nurses would just tell us what to do and go away. They would give us instructions on how to replace the catheter and drip and what pills to give him. They would tell us the patient was our relative so we should stay by his side,” said Mrs Ndonye.

She said Ngwenya died on the way to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) when the family felt nothing was being done for him at Maphisa.

“We were given a transfer letter to UBH that did not even have a record of the medication he was taking at Maphisa. It just had his date of birth and date of admission,” said Mrs Ndonye.

She said the family was hurt when they returned to Maphisa and a nurse asked them what they thought they were doing as the doctor had told them Mr Ngwenya was dying anyway.

A villager who asked not to be named told The Chronicle her granddaughter was mistreated at the same hospital.

“My granddaughter’s finger had been amputated and when the anaesthetic had worn out, she was in so much pain at night and there was not a single nurse in the wards. The few nurses in the hospital yard had gone to sleep. The child was crying uncontrollably because of pain, and I went to knock at the nurses’ quarters. One of the nurses on duty spoke to me through the window and told me to give my grandchild the ibuprofen tablets that I had bought earlier,” said the woman.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Ms Rudo Chikodzore said the matter had not yet reached her office.

“We have not yet received a report of that nature so I cannot comment on it,” said Ms Chikodzore.

Chief Nyangazonke of Kezi confirmed that the mopani worms are wrecking havoc in his area as all roads are leading to the bush.

“It is with sadness that I confirm having received reports that some of our nurses at Maphisa Hospital are downing tools and choosing amacimbi over patients,” said Chief Nyangazonke.

“The economy is bad but it is disappointing to think that after undergoing all the years of training, some people can defy the Florence Nightingale Oath that deeply respects the sanctity of life.”

The chief extended his condolences to the Ngwenya family.

“We are yet to meet and discuss the way forward as a community. I have received numerous phone calls and complaints from the public about this wayward and delinquent behaviour from nurses,” he said.

Chief Nyangazonke said he was in the process of engaging the Ministry of Health and Child Care to deal with the nurses.

