Nust Council dissolved over squabbles

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is operating without a council following the dissolution of the previous one due to internal squabbles, a development that has allegedly delayed the appointment of a new vice chancellor.

Sources at Nust said the Dr Mike Ndubiwa-led council was dissolved following alleged differences between him and his deputy, Mr Alvord Mabena.

The infighting is alleged to have delayed the appointment of a vice chancellor after the post fell vacant in October last year following the expiry of the late Professor Lindela Ndlovu term of office.

Mr Mabena confirmed that the board was dissolved, but denied that there had been bad blood between him and Dr Ndubiwa.

“It’s not about me and Ndubiwa but the whole board. I cannot say anything, talk to the acting chairperson Mr Zenzo Nsimbi,” he said.

Nust Communications and Marketing director Mr Felix Moyo said the university has been operating without a council since the beginning of this month.

“The Minister (Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development) put an interim structure (after the dissolution) which was going to remain in office until graduation.

“After graduation, the council submitted a document to the Minister to say we sat on an interim basis until graduation time, we are now awaiting further instructions,” said Mr Moyo.

“The Minister asked the council to hold its own elections among themselves then they put an interim chairperson and vice chairperson who served until the graduation ceremony. Now there is none”.

Dr Ndubiwa declined to comment.

“Please leave me alone, I don’t want to be misquoted. I’m living a very quiet life and let me be. Go back to your sources for more information,” he said.

Sources said the absence of a council had delayed the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor since it must make recommendations to the Minister of Higher Education over the post.

Four academics — Professor Mqhele Dlodlo, Professor Moses John Chimbari, Professor Kuzvinetsa Peter Dzvimbo and Dr Gatsha Mazithulela were interviewed in August for the post.

