Nust mulls double intake

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is considering introducing two intakes to cater for the growing number of prospective students.

Nust Director of Information Mr Felix Moyo confirmed the development.

“We are considering introducing two intakes, although that is still a matter under discussion. Once we come up with something concrete, we will make an announcement,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the university has in previous years received an overwhelming number of applications from prospective students and authorities were now considering two intakes.

According to a report released in 2014, Nust receives about 5 000 undergraduate degree applications annually but can only accommodate 1 500 applicants.

Former Nust Students Representative Council Secretary General Mr Knowledge Dube said it was a “brilliant idea” for Nust to have two intakes.

“This is good news indeed for the university and for students. I think it is a brilliant idea as it will increase the income for that university as a whole and that in turn can lead to improved service delivery,” he said.

Some Nust students, however, hold different views on the proposal.

One student said infrastructure and accommodation challenges faced by the institution would worsen if there are two intakes.

Another student said: “The quality of education will be compromised, lecturers will be overwhelmed with work and we won’t get enough consultation time.”

