Nust mulls double intake

February 10, 2017 Local News
Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter
THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is considering introducing two intakes to cater for the growing number of prospective students.

Nust Director of Information Mr Felix Moyo confirmed the development.

“We are considering introducing two intakes, although that is still a matter under discussion. Once we come up with something concrete, we will make an announcement,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the university has in previous years received an overwhelming number of applications from prospective students and authorities were now considering two intakes.

According to a report released in 2014, Nust receives about 5 000 undergraduate degree applications annually but can only accommodate 1 500 applicants.

Former Nust Students Representative Council Secretary General Mr Knowledge Dube said it was a “brilliant idea” for Nust to have two intakes.

“This is good news indeed for the university and for students. I think it is a brilliant idea as it will increase the income for that university as a whole and that in turn can lead to improved service delivery,” he said.

Some Nust students, however, hold different views on the proposal.

One student said infrastructure and accommodation challenges faced by the institution would worsen if there are two intakes.

Another student said: “The quality of education will be compromised, lecturers will be overwhelmed with work and we won’t get enough consultation time.”

-@andile_tshuma

 
  • The Silent Observer

    This institution is led by an inept management. All other Universities that matter in the country have double in-takes and they are doing well. It just goes to show how clueless the whole Management of NUST is. They put their heads in the sand and pretend that miracles will happen to improve their university. As we speak, NUST is a bankrupt institution saddled by huge debts and overdrafts. If it were a company it would have long ceased to operate as it would have been declared insolvent. Wake Up Bantu Bako Bulawayo.