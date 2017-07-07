Nust student turns plastic into diesel

April 27, 2016 Business
National University of Science and Technology student Farai Musendo demonstrates the process of making diesel from plastic

National University of Science and Technology student Farai Musendo demonstrates the process of making diesel from plastic

Nqobile Tshili Chronicle Correspondent
A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student might have found a solution to the country’s litter problem after he designed a machine that turns plastic into diesel.

Farai Musendo a final year Chemical Engineering student said he designed the machinery after realising that the country was struggling to deal with litter.

Musendo is one of the innovative brains exhibiting at the 57th edition of the Zimbabwe international Trade Fair (ZITF) being held in the City of Kings this week.

“This is value addition through litter. We collect used plastics and clean them before processing them into diesel,” he said in an interview at the Nust stand at ZITF.

“At the moment through our laboratory testing we’ve discovered that plastic can, through mixing with other chemicals, be used to generate 60 percent diesel.”

Musendo, 24, said for him to do further tests into the new technology he requires up to $100,000.

“That’s why I’m here today. I’ve to showcase my invention and it needs financing to the tune of $100,000. I hope someone can buy into my idea and sponsor my project,” he said.

The youthful innovator said his diesel was yet to be tested on vehicles as he has not produced enough quantities for bulk consumption.

“What I’ve are just samples and my passion of waste management drove me to do this. As a country we’re far from properly managing our waste. So this is part of waste management project and improving our energy sector.

“This could also create employment if it succeeds. We can create employment for people who would be collecting the waste on our behalf. 100 kilogrammes of plastic litter is equivalent to 55,2 litres of fuel,” he said.

Nust director of marketing and public relations Felix Moyo said such innovations have seen the university topping the education category at ZITF for the past four years.

He said Nust was encouraging their students to invent gadgets that can change lives.

“Innovation projects improve people’s lives as well as the nation at large. We’ve managed to top the education sector through the sincerity of our projects.

“Our innovations are things that are implementable,” he said.

The innovation is in line with the government’s Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative, which seeks to develop Zimbabwe into a science and technology driven economy.

“STEM is really not about academic subjects but the subjects should be practical to transform people’s lives and the economy as well as the country,” said Moyo.
  • job 50

    i think rigging elections has made us think we can rig the economy there is nothing so special about Zimbabweans intellectual let us not allow the ideas of this shona gorilla infiltrate us is this why we fired the British to allow rubbish even in America there no new discoveries only refurbishment of previous ideas

  • jahman

    I know people ekhaya who have turned amasaka to paraffin without degrees just using elementary/basic tools. To say you need $100 000 for further tests is just ludicrous

  • Chemist

    Nothing amazing here. Anyone who studied chemistry knows that plastic and diesel are hydro carbons, organic compounds both containing carbon molecules in different formations. Both come from crude oil. You can turn one hydro carbon into another and vice versa under certain conditions and using certain chemical additives and catalysts. Some of the processes, whilst feasible, are not economically viable on an industrial and commercial scale. Hence they have not been pursued. Just like diesel
    can be obtained from the coal at Hwange but the process is uneconomic. Nothing new here, Farai. Go home and eat your sadza as usual like the rest of us suffering zimbavweans!

    • Shemm

      That is the reason why will die in poverty. You don’t appreciate others’ innovation and continue to sit on your dirty butt whilst crying for someone else to help you out. Give credit where it is due, will you? If you knew all that, why didn’t you invent the machine like he did? Nxaaa

      • Ndlukula YeSizwe

        the man just told you that this is not “innovation” its science fact that’s already known but is not being pursued because it is uneconomic. Diesel can be synthesised from lots of other hydro carbons incl plastic but multi billion dollar companies are not pursuing it because it would not make financial sense what more with a measly $100 000.00. This is much like Barnabas with his tin can helicopter, shame on his lecturers for encouraging this!

        • blarazonke

          They want publicity.

        • Engbertus Vander Veen

    • ree

      jealous…..

    • Umzila Kawulandelwa

      Nice man! i blame the journalist though. Irresponsible to make this a story at all! I simply googled plastic to diesel and found youtube video posted in 2010 showing the whole process. Do our journos have no internet??

  • Nswintila

    Bazama ukuthi kuthiwe amatshona ahlakaniphile ukudlula abanya abantu! Mxm! Into eyaziwayo umhlaba wonke jikelele ukuthi is not economically viable! Mxm!

  • Leon

    guys alila nhloni? this boy is tryng somthng helpful, since singasela boMabhimu mayb they wil help deal with our hom garbeg.

    • jahman

      Angazi ukuthi uhlala ngaphi but omabhimu kithi bayafika ungaqambi amanga ekseni kangaka

      • Leon

        Bulawayo pumula south emthunzini. we r even having ama blair toilets.

  • Reason Mashandu

    These young Shona boys are doing good work in Bulawayo. Keep it up!

    • Essexvale

      Reason my boy; you should be living up to your name by posting reasonable comments. That which you’ve done does not reflect reasonableness. So let’s try again; this time, attempt to write something mature and non provocative. On another note; why boast about this boy’s non achievement while trying to capture it in the context of those tired, fake ethnic superiority myths that have been doing the rounds ad nauseum. The boy is at NUST at the expense of some local youth. You and I know this all too well. So why don’t you put a sock in it while trying in the meantime to eat humble pie?! For the information of all those interested; the technology of extracting diesel from plastic waste and plants is old hat. It’s been known since the early 20th century. So …. no marks for the boy!

      • Reason Mashandu

        Essex, come on which local boys place did he take? All the local boys are in joburg pretending to South Africans.

  • Jojochenjera

    Nothing new here….

    • ree

      what was your discovery also if you are not appreciating other’s efforts……

      • Jojochenjera

        This is not a reinvention of the wheel. Give me something that hasn’t been tried and tested, then we can talk like mature adults.

  • Edza

    what a noble discovery from a young man m worried about 100kgs dze plastic ya unenge wanonga zvakasimba

    • Blaq Qwatz

      The 4 comments immediately above are written by the same person pretending to be different individuals. Silly isn’t it?

  • Gukash Kukash

    At least he has a spirit of a winner, tommorow he will discover something more useful ,keep on with that zeal

  • Lenox

    Farai has showcased what was in his own thoughts and that is a very good idea,such people have good ideas towards the success of the country……….thumps up for Farai

  • More Pachena

    Thumbs up Farai.At such a tender age ,waht more when you reach 50,Keep up the good work,With you all the way

  • me

    nothing new here it actually has a patent number and a machine to do it is actually sold and follow the links http://www.dailymail.co.uk/indiahome/indianews/article-2727285/Waste-not-want-not-New-technology-turn-plastic-petrol-diesel.html
    http://www.huayinenergy.com/products/HY-5th_Waste_to_Oil_Pyrolysis_Machine/?gclid=CjwKEAjwxoG5BRCC7ezlzNmR8HUSJAAre36jhT0rzwzSRLJlL7Bx0sUm42EiCsNTLvKET5Q-Wr3BehoCB4Hw_wcB
    http://www.google.com/patents/US8344195

    so wonder why all the excitement is, maybe cause he published it in Zim and working on it. We are a nation who embrace the chisumbanje project knowing that it’s not good for our cars.

    • ree

      but thats something good anyhow….

    • daryl Jones.

      You are right hey. I have been following up the so called innovative ideas coming up from our universities its peripheral and they actually use more costly ways of reinventing what they have researched on internet. We need real innovators not copying something that has been done and do it differently worse still do it in a costly way. However, the guy did good in finding solutions to problems we are facing. Ipapo well done.

      Nice man! i blame the journalist though. Irresponsible to make this a story at all! The first thing i did after reading this story was to google “plastic to diesel” and found youtube video posted in 2010 showing the whole process. Do our journos have no internet??

  • Department 6

    THIS IS GOOD. I HOPE HE HAS PATENTED HIS INVENTION

    • Blaq Qwatz

      Too late for that! Someone’s already done it. Didn’t you know that nothing clever or progressive comes out of your zimbabwe, hey spook?

  • ree

    nust students are innovative,,,keep it up

  • zenzo

    We know the song.He is looking for a quick way to raise $ 100,000 its that simple. Do you think if it was that cheap to convert litter into diesel Exon oil and the like would have invested billions into this. Wake up and stop dreaming this is one of the STEM & CIO projects to potray the country as progressive etc. Diesel from the rocks, Shonaz are dumb indeed. I am an Engineer and I can tell you that it is technically possible to convert litter into diesel BUT the cost of producing 1 litre of diesel far out weighs its selling price.

    Back to basics. Diesel from the rock.

    • blarazonke

      It will die a natural death like retired Captain Sibanda’s famed zimcopter that “flew” from Mpopoma to the trade fair grounds some years ago. But I don’t think that the ndebele fellow was dumb indeed. He was a war vet. M not sure if he is still around.

        • blarazonke

          I am checking yr progress and laughing. !!! Vusimuzi has tried to hit back today!! But watchout that someone doesn’t sue you for plagiarism in yr posts. Try the Harvard method, its quite simple, source and then date in brackets and you are safe!!

          • Essexvale

            Sound advice that. Most users in the know are careful to observe that golden rule. But this bloke who has the characteristics of an emotionally troubled juvenile in urgent need of help, doesn’t seem to mind. Same jerk who sometimes uses a pic of red boxing gloves and intimidating language as his signature. Actually you’ve raised an interesting point. As a result; I shall be working on strategy to have the pants sued off his miserable backside and thereby rid long-suffering users of this horrid pest!

            Kkkkkk, he loves his job but blames it on a clown called Mpisi!!!

      • Blaq Qwatz

        Yep still there and prospering in his reminiscences.

      • N. Sithole

        UBarnabas madoda. There was a similar helicopter ‘invention’ by one Daniel Chingoma in Harare. Was displayed at the Show Grounds for years. Laughable stuff.

    • kuda

      what do you mean when you say shonaz are dumb, I think you should withdraw your statement and apogise . tribalism is not good for our nation.

  • Nyika

    kkkkkk Nothing new my brother. It was discovered a long time ago but it does not make business sense to process. This is not an innovation at all!!!!!!!

  • Themba Khumalo

    Plastics are organic polymers and burning any organic matter to get energy is a waste of the energy already expended in producing it !

  • Mpisi

    This Flintstone type of project would be understandable if it was seen at a high school science fair, not from a final year student. First you would have known about the carbon footprint as you know the world wants to move away from such fuels that cause climate change. Robert Gabriel Mgodoyi just returned from signing an agreement with the rest of the world to curb GHGs emission. As Zuze has mentioned, when you try to scale up this project , it’s not worthy the investment. This kind of stuff is now frowned down upon by the rest of the world. The production of environmentally friendly biofuels are probably something you could have been looking at like pyrolysis of biomass, but even those there are several projects all over the world and there are challenges , eg some have very low calorific values etc. some are not really worthy scaling up. I did not mean to rain on your parade young man, but it is what it is, garbage! Sorry

  • Mpisi

    Felix Moyo you need to go find a job at a high school , you are not adding value to this institution with your dumb remarks. You are no different from those idiots led by one Dydmus, removing their shoes walking barefooted to witness diesel oozing from a rock. One of them carries the title Dr. Laughable!!

    • research notch

      why so much resistane to an asademic research project, help me, this is not politics. Zimbabweans are so engulfed in politics, every little thing end up with a political link, its a shame though

      • Mpisi

        I don’t see politics anywhere…am I missing something? Every academic research has to be challenged isn’t that so ?

      • Essexvale

        Let’s get it right this time. This is not research at all. It is someone working on something that has been tried before and proved to be simply nonviable!

  • Sigabade

    This is a very easy way to raise money.And i am certain a number of empty heads from Harare will fund this useless venture.

  • clement moyo

    I think eZimbabwe lapha silamawala. He admits that his so called diesel has not been tested yet on cars, yet he wants sponsorship of $100,000. What kind of madness – may be he wants to finish off from where Dydimus Mutasa left.

    • research notch

      Clement, that’s why we dont have a string research background in Zim, research itself needs money a lot of it, the money that the young fellow is asking for is not for production but for furthur research, simple

      • research notch

        strong*

      • Blaq Qwatz

        Sure you are not him begging under a different name?

  • Sigabade

    Felix Moyo you are a clown indeed. Why upaparike kanje. Money doent grow on trees.

  • clement moyo

    I don’t understand your so called diesel has not been tested on cars yet you want $100,000 sponsorship. May be you want to carry on from where Dydimus Mutasa left off

    • koly

      Clement you brutal yo kkkkkkkkkkk

      Its a STEM project from professor egg head.

  • Gonigoni

    uvusa isidumbu mfana ufuna ukungcolisa umkhathi kungcono kungcole emhlabathini kulokuthi iphefumule intuthu yama plastiki

  • Giyani Giyani

    intellectual poverty

  • Giyani Giyani

    ubuyanga be nkalipho

  • collins

    This is not an innovation,this technology has been there for quite some time but it has proved not to be economically feasible thus why giant oil companies such as BP and Gazprom have not pursued it.

  • Nqobile Mthekuzah

    $100 000.00 yei nayo, which Zimbabwe is he living in?

  • Rinovava

    We need to applaude when one. Of us Improves even from the basics just like medicine as technology and brains expand we improve their uses and effective stop.the student or would be scientist must be encouraged to find even more cheaper solution especially using the compounds in plastics. As Nush is a hub of science excellence we must agree and encourage them to even improve on the uptake of garbage to electricity the technology is there already in use but not in Zim,we gave methane gas from garbage dumps again to make electricity so let’s not look down on the efforts of others rather embrace and even chip in on the brains for the this person to be high archiever. On a simpler note we still do not even bake such simple things as cross bans croissant or peacan delicacy so my argument is we need to desist from looking down and gloat by saying so and so is doing it ,let’s do it in Zimbabwe the Zimbabwean the African way. The state on the other hand must not suppress the minds to get creative minds moving up.we have people trying to make helicopters but they face monotheism tusks jus to be allowed to weld two pieces of metal together….pause for thought,we aren’t allowed to improve the effects of rifles yet it’s easy we aren’t allowed to manufacture weapons yet it’s easy and the money is good to the economy,we are not allowed to think and challenge ideas yet we are maned in learning….we need to be allowed to think out try and be better…just like wearing comourflage we must be allowed to rebel on the scientific practical front to bring out the best in us….thanks for reading

    • Blaq Qwatz

      My dear man; with all due respect for your opinion and your right to express it, I thinks your contribution is so many words about nothing at all. It’s such a shame. Look at all the space you’ve taken for your comment? Can’t you see that you are crowding the thread out of its allocated run?

    • Umzila Kawulandelwa

      my problem is that these so called zimbabwean innovators do not tell people that they are reinventing the wheel! i want to think that they are hiding the fact that theirs are not new inventions because i don’t want to believe the something even worse; which is that they did not actually research that what they believe to be an invention was actually developed by someone else before them. I am even more incensed with the Journalist who reports the story as if there is an innovative idea not hitherto known to man yet it just takes a second to visit google, type “plastic to diesel”…..

    • Mpisi

      Good point , but it’s all Robert Gabriel Mgodoyi’s fault!

  • Essexvale

    Heard the one about those high officials from the former revolutionary party who were duped by a Chinoyi sangoma’s claims that she could produce pure diesel fro the local rocks? Well, I see something similar developing from this particular story.

  • Gogodera

    What a good discovery by this young shona guy keep it up i shall hire a good ndebele prostitute for you sando kwauri mfana

    • Dooks

      I am back from Murewa. Rudo says she is disgusted. You should be ashamed of yourself Mr Tonde.

  • Bongani Dlamini

    Whats the invention or discovery here? Is it the combustion of polymers for energy production OR the actual machine. If its the former, zero invention has happened here , if its the latter how different is it from what is allready available? Farai and Nqobile should answer these questions before we can dismiss the invention or congratulate the young man.

  • Melody Sandura

    Well done young man,you did well wakagona.This is new to Zim and so its really a project.

  • Mixed Race

    A copycat with zero innovation skills trying to cheat the unsuspecting donor.Internet has made new graduates simple copycats lazy to think logically for real solutions.

    • Skwehle

      Don’t blame the young man. Someone got a whole farm and cash for getting diesel out of a rock. He is only asking for $100000

  • Essexvale

    Been sleeping on the job Xamu? Google can prove that there’s nothing new in “his” idea. The technology has already been patented. It seems like your patriotism is overzealous and wrongly placed. Pause for a bit and study the larger picture before committing yourself to print.

    • MakhosiXamu

      I did not doubt that this project was done by somebody. Through this young man some of us are now better informed. Kanti ulahleka phi?.

      • Essexvale

        Yes I was right; caught you sleeping on the job alright. Your feeble attempt to cover your shame proves it.

  • Tawanda Mwedziunashe

    Fatso has a good idea.Does critisism bring change, or we embrace and admit our dependancy ol the time. We have local innovators and we should support them. It takes effort.

  • Colonel Gadade Mfansimbi

    Was this a discovery Felix Moyo ?

  • tops spot stop opts pots post

    keep commenting, comments nicer than stories!

  • applemark

    I’ve just discovered that peanuts can be turned into peanut butter,please kindly assist me with a reporter and a photographer

    • Dina

      Is that the same as dobi? you too late kikikiki