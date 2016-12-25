Nyamutsamba targets 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHEETAHS coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba has set his sights on leading Zimbabwe to the 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup which will be held in San Fransisco, USA.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Highlanders Legends clash against Western Panthers played at Hartsfield Ground on Thursday, Nyamutsamba said the Cheetahs need to play at least three high-profile tournaments next year to qualify for the world cup.

“Next year is going to be a hectic year for Sevens rugby in that we will have to come up with a squad that will compete at the 2018 Sevens Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

“The ZRU needs to organise games for the national team and also make sure that the local league is vibrant enough so that we get the best players who will lead our campaign.

“Zimbabwe has talent and what we need to do is to combine the youngsters with experienced guys so that we come up with a balanced squad,” said Nyamutsamba.

Gidza, as Nyamutsamba is affectionately known in rugby circles was impressed with the quality of rugby exhibited by Panthers’ youngsters who beat the Highlanders Legends 64-24.

The Cheetahs coach played for the legends alongside ZRU president Nyararai Sibanda, national women’s team coach George Rollo Mukorera, Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) chairman Thulani Tabulawa, ex-national team player Gardner Nechironga, Brian Ndlovu and Arthur Mathe, among others.

The legends showed great technique but could not keep up with the pace of the youngsters.

Busani Ncube, a Panthers official, said playing against Highlanders’ rugby legends was an honour.

“These guys showed that rugby runs through their blood. We really had a good run with the legends and they encouraged us to stay disciplined so that we reach greater heights in sport.

“Hopefully next year we will also be able to stage another competition which should be bigger and better,” said Ncube.

Panthers organised the event that was sponsored by Evolution Graphik-Worx and Unforgettable.

Acting Highlanders FC chairman Modern Ngwenya also attended the game.

