Nyoni hails outgoing Nkayi DA

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

NKAYI North legislator Cde Sithembiso Nyoni has hailed former Nkayi District Administrator Mr Mandlamakhulu Moyo for bringing development to Nkayi District through his hard work.

Mr Moyo was promoted to deputy director under traditional leadership and support services in the ministry of Rural Development and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage.

He is now stationed in Harare.

Cde Nyoni hosted combined celebrations to bid farewell to Mr Moyo and welcome the new Nkayi DA, Ms Matilda Mlotshwa, recently installed Chief Sivalo, headmen Ngomambi (Godfrey Sibanda) and Manguni (Diliza Dlodlo) who were also installed recently.

Headmen Manguni and Ngomambi waited for 38 years and eight years respectively to be installed.

The celebrations, which were attended by the Nkayi community, traditional leaders, local businesspeople and civil servants, were held at Gwelutshena business centre in Nkayi.

Cde Nyoni, who is also the Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises Development, said she was happy with the work that Mr Moyo did in her constituency.

“We decided to celebrate the involvement of these people in our administration and traditional structures because these are important pillars of our community.

“I’m sad that Mr Moyo has been moved from Nkayi but I want to thank him for being a hardworking and dedicated DA who has brought massive development in Nkayi.

“We have managed to improve a lot of things through his office because he was a result oriented man who wanted to see projects being successful.

“I want to welcome our new DA, Ms Mlotshwa and promise her that we will work closely with her to continue with the developmental projects that Mr Moyo has left,” said Cde Nyoni.

She also pledged full support for newly appointed Chief Sivalo and the two headmen, encouraging the rest of the traditional leadership and the Nkayi community to support them.

“We want development in Nkayi and for this to happen we have to work together in harmony and support our leadership.

“We will soon be launching businesses, with assistance from our businesspeople to support rural farming and other income generation projects. We therefore want people to be ready for these projects that will go a long way in alleviating hunger,” said Cde Nyoni.

Mr Moyo thanked Cde Nyoni, the traditional leadership, Government departments and the Nkayi community for giving him maximum support during the time he worked in the district.

“I worked well with the minister and everyone in the community in implementing development projects in Nkayi.

Mr Moyo said he was happy that Nkayi was among the best districts in Matabeleland North province when it comes to sanitation having built 3 217 toilets.

— @pamelashumba1