‘Obsessed’ married man beats up lover

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MARRIED Bulawayo man who allegedly stalked his “small house” following their break up, destroyed property at her home before assaulting her when she told his wife to make him stop bothering her.

Prince Chivero (40) of Famona suburb was so obsessed with Ms Diana Tholana (26) that he kept tracking her movements and popping up at inopportune moments to disturb her life.

Tholana allegedly called Chivero’s wife and told her he was being a pest.

A livid Chivero allegedly stormed into Ms Tholana’s house demanding to know why she had called his wife.

Chivero pleaded not guilty to violating a section of the Domestic Violence Act when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Friday.

He was remanded out of custody to tomorrow for trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Leanne Nkomo told the court that on February 15 this year, Chivero attacked Tholana at her place of residence while her brothers were sleeping in another room.

“Accused banged on the door demanding that complainant opens for him. She refused to comply and he forcibly opened the door, damaging it in the process. He hit complainant who was standing behind the door. He punched her on the forehead and she fell,” said Miss Nkomo.

She said Chivero continued to beat her and demanded the return of a cooler box he had bought for her.

“Complainant screamed for help and attracted the attention of her brothers who were sleeping in the other room. They dragged accused outside to restrain him from assaulting complainant. Accused stormed back into the house, grabbed his cooler box and went away.”

She said the following day, Chivero called Tholana’s workplace and alleged that she was having an affair with the director.

“Accused threatened to call the director’s wife and tell her about the “affair”. Complainant went to make a police report leading to the arrest of accused person,” said Miss Nkomo.

