Ocean bubbling with confidence

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS skipper Ocean Mushure believes the winning mentality they have picked from their last five league games will be vital tomorrow when they seek another victory against bitter rivals Caps United in the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys are enjoying a fine run and have cleared hurdle that has been put in their way by beating Yadah (2-0), How Mine (0-6), Hwange (2-0), Black Rhinos (0-1) and a (2-1) victory against Triangle.

“The consistency we are showing in our games, I think, will make us to win the game against Caps United. Everyone who is in the team has been playing to win so everyone is now confident, including the new players,” he said.

Mushure, who is enjoying superb form on the left side of the midfield and has been making a difference in matches for his club, acknowledges the work everyone has been putting into the team.

“Other players are assisting me so that I really do well. I will try my best (on Sunday) but, obviously, with assistance from my team mates.

“A Derby game is different and it’s not about a team playing well or not playing well because things can change quickly in the game.

“You can lose or draw and this game is self-motivating and the players can just tell each other to go and win,” he said.

The inspirational captain has been linked with a move to South Africa.

“I am not sure about the Cape Town move, the executive knows better but whatever happens, I am ready to play football,” said Mushure.

The Warriors midfielder, together with Cameroonian international Christian Epoupa Ntouba, have been very influential for the Glamour Boys and the duo are expected to play a leading role tomorrow.

Coach, Lloyd Mutasa hopes the good form of his key players could come handy.

“I think, in terms of boosting their confidence, it is good for them to get into the Derby match with their confidence up, they have been doing so well,” said Mutasa.

“Christian is eager to play in his first Derby. We rested him on Thursday but he trained today (yesterday) and we hope he will give us his hundred percent contribution.”