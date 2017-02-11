OFF THE HOOK: Zifa lift suspensions: Dube, Mujokoro still sanctioned

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ chairman Peter Dube and Bulawayo City assistant coach Farai Mujokoro were the odd ones out when Zifa announced the lifting of suspensions of six individuals who were sanctioned by the association over allegations ranging from match-fixing to undermining the authority of the association.

Dube was suspended for alleged inapropriate conduct during a Zifa congress last October.

Mujokoro was handed a five- year ban from all football activities after he was fingered as the chief culprit in the Border Strikers’ match-fixing fiasco last season.

Addressing a gathering of councillors from the southern and central regions as well as members of the media at a Bulawayo hotel yesterday, Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa said the lifting of suspensions was with immediate effect.

“The suspensions of the following have been lifted with immediate effect; Ndumiso Gumede, Edzai Kasinauyo, Ian Gorowa, Nation Dube, Jerry Sibanda and Philani Ncube while Peter Dube’s suspension has been referred to the review committee,” said Chiyangwa who was flanked by his deputy Omega Sibanda and Zifa Southern Region chairman, Musa Mandaza.

The Zifa review committee is chaired by Harare lawyer Itai Ndudzo.

Kasinauyo, a Zifa executive committee member, was suspended together with former Warriors’ coach Gorowa and assistant Dube for allegedly trying to fix the Warriors’ African Nations Cup qualifier against Swaziland.

Bulawayo City chairman, Sibanda and his two coaches Ncube and Mujokoro were found on the wrong side of the law after they allegedly bribed a Border Strikers goalkeeper.

Zifa accused Gumede of writing to Fifa and peddling falsehoods.

Dube stands accused of contravening Article 1.15 of Schedule 11 of the Zifa Rules and Regulations following what the national association said was his inappropriate conduct during a Zifa congress on October 29, 2016.

Sources in the Zifa executive committee yesterday said Zifa could not lift Dube’s suspensions because it had some legal implications which needed a legal solution.

The Highlanders boss might, however, get a reprieve from the Zifa councillors when they meet for their congress sometime in March or early April.