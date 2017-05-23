OK Grand Challenge nominees released

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

THE 2017 edition of the OK Grand Challenge final acceptances were held yesterday at Borrowdale with the Grade Two race having 14 runners who will take to the starting stalls on June 3.

Castle Tankard winner Comanche Brace will once again headline the line-up together with Royal Honour and Wyde Style.

Amy Bronkhorst and Kirk Swanson stable had the highest numbers of entries at the acceptances as they brought four runners each.

Bronkhorst has Comanche Brave, Eurakilon, Newton Power and Life is Good for the $40 000 race.

The winner of the race will walk home $24 000 richer while the runner-up will pocket $8 000 with the third place getting $5 000 and the fourth placed horse receiving $3 000.

Swanson, on the other hand, has brought in Fah Fee, Cool Solution, Road to Dubai and Windigo.

The Bridget Stido yard has three runners for the race – Mathematician, Super Good and Roman Discent.

Penny Fisher has only Ashton Park while Paul Matchett has Royal Honour.

OK Zimbabwe chief executive, Alex Siyavora, hailed the connection between the retail giant and horse racing.

“The connection between OK Grand Challenge and horse racing is founded and built upon horsemen’s tradition of racing horses and placing bets on the totalizer.

“As we unveil the final acceptances of the 2017 OK Grand Challenge, which is the 29th edition, we raise our glases to this innovative promotional campaign,” said Siyarova.

Meanwhile Solinski, with Karl Zechner in the irons, won the Castle Lager Zimbabwe Oaks, leading from start to finish over 2000m on Sunday.

The three-year-old filly, by Fencing Master (GB), is owned by the Dixie Chick Syndicate, Duncan and Jackie Cocksedge, Dubbles Draper, Ursula Malan and C. John Smith.

She is trained at Borrowdale Park by Kirk Swanson, and bred by Sarahdane Stud.

Crystalline (Chambers) from the Stidolph yard came second, followed by Wylde Style and Explorers Club.

The daughter of Fencing Master (GB) had an impressive hat-trick which included TBA Silver Slipper, South Africa Bloodstock 2000 as well as the 2017 Zimbabwe Derby came to the race high in confidence.

Bridget Stidolph’s yard, Crystalline, who had five starts in Gauteng and KZN under her saddle, did not disappoint in her three starts at Borrowdale Park.

Final acceptances

Fah Fee, Cool Solution, Road to Dubal and Windigo ( Royal Honour (Paul Matchett), Ashton Park (Penny Fisher), Comanche Brave, Eurakilon, Wyde Style, Newton Power and Life is good (all Amy Bronkhorst), Mathematician, Super Good and Roman Discent (all Bridget Stido).