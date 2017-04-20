Old age keeps ganja planter out of prison

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 68-YEAR-OLD Bulilima man has appeared in court for cultivating 19 plants of dagga, but has been spared jail due to his age with the magistrate telling him to go back home and live like a responsible old man.

Japhet Ncube of Mpugwi Village in Madlambuzi area was convicted on his own plea of guilty to unlawful cultivation of dagga by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Mawere.

He was however sentenced to a wholly suspended 12 months jail term after the magistrate took the old man’s advanced age into consideration.

“I wanted you to perform community service but there is no institution which is located close to your homestead. Sending you to prison isn’t an option because you are an old man.

“Go back to your homestead and live like a responsible old man. Don’t cultivate dagga anymore because if you do I will send you to prison. The dagga which was found has been forfeited to the State,” said Mr Mawere as he passed his sentence.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said police detectives found the dagga in Ncube’s garden on April 11.

“On 11 April around 4PM police received a tip-off that Ncube had planted dagga in his garden. Police detectives stationed at Madlambuzi Police Station proceeded to his home and found 19 plants of dagga which were about 1,5 metres high each. Ncube was arrested immediately,” she said.

In mitigation, Ncube said when he planted the dagga he initially wanted to see whether it would grow or not. He said he subsequently decided to cultivate it for sale to support his family.

He said he lives with three grandchildren who relied on him for sustenance.

