Olinda, Tytan wedding preps in top gear

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT appears wedding preparations between Olinda Chapel and rapper Tytan Skhokho (real name Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo) are in full swing if recent posts by both parties on social media are anything to go by with sources saying the wedding has been scheduled for England.

Olinda, who publicly broke up with another rapper, Stunner, whom she was customarily married to last year, has been dating Tytan for almost a year now with the couple sharing pictures canoodling on different occasions.

Recent activity on their social media platforms implies that the couple is now ready to jump the broom with some of their followers concluding that the couple has secured a wedding venue. A close friend of Tytan said the couple was indeed planning to get married in England and was waiting on Tytan to get a United Kingdom visa.

“Tytan and Olinda are really in love. They’re planning to get married and I think he may have paid her lobola in December as they were pictured together at a farm.

“Olinda wanted the wedding to be held in England this month, but I think it had to be postponed because of logistics such as Tytan and other family members’ visas,” said the friend who preferred anonymity.

He hinted that the couple was also looking into having the wedding in Zimbabwe considering that most of their family members, especially Tytan’s, are here.

A picture that was posted by Tytan of him apparently in talks with wedding planners Craig Zoowie and Lungile Dlodlo from VIP Hosting captioned “done deal” convinced people that wedding plans were in full swing. Dlodlo is the founder of VIP Hosting, a prominent wedding planning and events management company in Harare.

In another post on Olinda’s timeline, she shared a picture of Tytan, Zoowie, Dlodlo and another wedding planner Tendai Zhou and questioned: “What are they possibly discussing?”

Also, a perusal on Instagram revealed a page named #BeingMrsNkomo, which features some pictures of Olinda as she tries to chronicle her journey to the day she walks down the aisle to be Tytan’s wife. This will be her third marriage on the trot after the most famous one between her and Stunner collapsed last year around this time.

While some of the couple’s followers are convinced that a wedding is well on the cards, some have taken these posts with a pinch of salt as last year, Olinda convinced people on Facebook that she was engaged to the Mukoko hit-maker, only to backtrack saying she was playing. She instead said she wanted to test the waters to see how people would respond to the news.

Now with these latest posts, some people believe this is one of Olinda’s attention seeking ploys. Or better still, Olinda just might be a middle person for people in the United Kingdom who want to get married in Zimbabwe as she also plays hostess at events while Tytan provides the entertainment, explaining the meetings with VIP Hosting.

Efforts to get a comment from Olinda and Tytan were fruitless as their phones were unreachable.