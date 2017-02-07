OMs win Under-21 Cup

Sports Reporter

OLD Miltonians won the 2017 edition of the Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) Bulawayo Under-21 Cup after beating defending champions Highlanders Panthers 13-12 in the final played at Hartsfield Grounds on Saturday.

The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Panthers, who were hopeful of defending their title.

Busani Ncube, a Panthers’ technical official, said a lapse in concentration cost them the title.

“It was a good game against OMs, who came prepared for the tie and the game could have gone either way. Congratulations to OMs for winning the title, which I’m sure they’ll agree with me that they really worked hard for.

“We really worked hard and we thought we were on the path to victory, but just that one lapse in concentration cost us,” said Ncube.

“Hopefully, next year we will come back an improved side and reclaim our title. We also want to thank the sponsors of the tournament who made this competition an exciting one,” he said.

On their way to the final, Panthers clobbered Bulldogs 52-0 and Matabeleland Warriors 17-5. OMs, on the other hand, narrowly edged Warriors 13-12 in their opening game and then went on to beat Bulldogs 15-0.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Munyaradzi Danga made it into the provincial Under-20 and Under-21 squads that were selected at the end of the tournament.

Players shortlisted in the Under-20 squad will join their Harare counterparts for the national Under-20 side that will go into camp to prepare for a tour of Madagascar on a date to be announced.

The Under-21 side will play their Harare counterparts in a two-legged challenge match before the end of the month.

Squads

Under-20: Kudzaishe Matshatsha, Jinias Masuku, Innocent Ncube, Kudzanai Mvuri, lnnocent Mthabisi Ncube, Takudzwa Gamanya, Rodney Farai Chikambi, Theo Goredema, Theodore Chiremba, Tanaka Nicholas Chikaka, Bornwell Jonas, Mbongeni Sibanda, Noah Muunganirwa, Oswell Msimanga, Kgotsisile Ndebele, Khayalihle Khanye, Blessing Muzawinda, Lesley Ndaba, Munyaradzi Danga (14yrs)

Under-21: Bornwell Jonas (Bulldogs), Kudzaishe Machacha (OMS), Fortune Khumalo (OMs), Sulubani Austin (Panthers), Keith Dube(OMS), Elisha Muzondo (OMs), (Warriors), Thuthani Mlauzi (Bulldogs), Emmanuel Zangana (Warriors), Daniel Nyathi (OMs), Rodney Ncube (Warriors), Cefric Khuphe (Bulldogs), Brian Sibanda (OMs), Mandlenkosi Bhulu (Bulldogs), Tapiwanashe Gumbo (Panthers), Munashe Mabvunza (OMs), Munyaradzi Danga, Innocent Ncube (OMs), Dread (Panthers), Peter Muchina (Bulldogs), Takunda Katsukunga (OMS), Gaina Matukwila (OMs), Jinias Masuku (OMs), Vincent Nyandoro (OMs), Takudzwa Gamanya (Warriors).

— @ZililoR