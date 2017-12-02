Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau ‘complexion’ edits

Distruction Boyz have blamed the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on socialite Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about looking “too dark” in the video.

In a statement released on Facebook, the duo apologised to fans for the delay.

“We’d like to apologise to all the fans and supporters, but it is with great sadness that the music video will have another delay and will not come out today as scheduled.

“Khanyi Mbau is complaining that the video does not represent her looks accordingly. She complained about having shades that are very dark and conflicting with her brands that sponsor her looks,” read part of the statement.

The boys, however, felt Khanyi was being unfair as they felt she looked okay on the video.

“To be honest, we feel that she looks very pretty in the original shade used by video editors. We respect her decision of sending the video back to editors because we understand she’s a very premium brand and her image is very important to her.”

While accepting Khanyi’s decision to have the video re-edited, the boys cited that they would likely lose out if the video’s release continues to delay.

“The only problem is time, already the video is super late and people are losing patience because of the popularity of the song. We’re losing out on airplay and TV channels are fighting with us.

“If we could reshoot the video, we would, but we can’t because Khanyi Mbau is one of the highlights. Only God knows konke kusezandleni zakhe (everything is in her hands),” wrote the boys.

However, some social media users felt it may be a publicity stunt to create hype before the music video drops.

Distruction Boyz’ manager said Khanyi played an important role in the video and appeared in most shots hence the delay. However, he was adamant that statement was not a publicity stunt.

“She appears in very important scenes and not having her would change the concept completely. Why make a stunt for the biggest song in the country that’s already in demand?

“We’re good with airplay and marketing. We’re fixing everything so all parties can be happy.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khanyi denied that the statement was part of a PR stunt although she thinks the boys might have “enjoyed the attention a little.”

Khanyi said she asked the boys for “a little edit” on the video and it was not as dramatic as it was made to seem.

“Distruction Boyz took this too far. I just said I’d like a better edit. I’ll see the new edit today and we can all decide a way forward. I’m shooting a movie so I couldn’t be available all the time so I think the boys thought I was being a drama queen, meanwhile it wasn’t even that deep.” —TimesLive.