One dies in bus-car head-on collision

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

One person was killed while two others were injured in a head-on collision involving a VW Jetta and a bus near Mazunga area along the Bulawayo — Beitbridge road on Sunday morning.

Sixty four passengers who were in the South African registered Delta bus escaped unhurt, while the deceased and the injured were travelling in the VW Jetta.

The bus was traveling to Bulawayo while the private car was heading towards Beitbridge.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said they suspect that both the bus and car were speeding.

He identified the deceased as Mmongameli Mpofu (44) of Silobela under Chief Simana.

“Indications are the bus and car were travelling in opposite directions and they had a head-on collision at the 27km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

“As a result Mpofu died instantly while two other passengers were injured. Those from the bus were unhurt.

“The deceased’s body was taken to Beitbridge district hospital mortuary pending a postmortem, while the injured are admitted to the same hospital,”he said.

Insp Ndebele said they were worried with the high number of road accidents attributed to human error.

He said police would be out in full force to deal with traffic offenders during the Easter holidays.

Insp Ndebele warned motorists against driving unroadworthy vehicles and to always exercise caution to avoid the unnecessary loss of life.

“We are aware there are people who during major holidays try their luck by bringing unroadworthy vehicles on the roads. Let them be warned that they risk prosecution and that we will impound all such vehicles,”said Insp Ndebele.

The stretch between Makhado and Mtetengwe along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road under which Mazunga falls has become a death trap because of the bad state of the road in that area.

Over 10 people were killed in accidents around that area in 2016.