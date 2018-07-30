OneWallet ropes in Madlela

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician Madlela Skhobokhobo is now the southern region brand ambassador for NetOne’s OneMoney (a mobile payments solution service).

The award-winning musician known as the axe-wielding man put pen to paper to seal the deal last Friday. He said this latest development was in line with his dream to bring dignity to the arts.

The Gwanda born artiste, real name Bashimane Mothusi Ndlovu, said this was proof that his mantra ‘a dream never dies’ was proving true.

“I’m excited by this endorsement and this is proof enough that indeed a dream never dies. We are well on our quest to seriously bring dignity to our arts and these are the things that I only dreamt of.

“I’m glad they’re actually coming to fruition. I thank God for this,” said Madlela.

Declining to share more details about the deal, Madlela thanked fans for supporting him saying this endorsement was as a result of their support.

“Having such support from all my fans is very important because brands or companies want to work with someone who has a following. At the moment, our people appreciate our brand all over the city and rural areas,” said Madlela.

Being signed up as brand ambassador for a big company such as NetOne is a first for Madlela. Last year, he was signed by Zapalala Supermarket for three months.

Away from the endorsement, Madlela said he was putting the final touches to his forthcoming album and a television drama.

“I’m releasing an album on September 1 and a local drama on the same day. I’ve road shows with NetOne and also shows in Victoria Falls and other towns this coming month,” he said.