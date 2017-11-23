Open air cinema a hit in Hwange

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Movie lovers in Hwange are a step ahead of those in big cities as they are enjoying watching their favourite movies in an open air environment – a new phenomenon in the country after the demise of the popular Drive Thru in Bulawayo.

Having been revived in Victoria Falls recently, the open air cinema concept has now been spread to the coal mining town and is being conducted at the Hwange Colliery Club.

The movies are shown on the big screen mounted at the club’s gardens, starting at 7PM.

By providing this sort of entertainment, the club’s management are hoping to regain the status of being a family entertainment centre.

The brains behind the project, Deliverance Nyoni of Ecstasy Entertainment said: “The Hwange Colliery Club committee has a shared vision to make the place a family entertainment centre so that we take away the “beerhall” feel it had adopted in recent years hence why we’ve ventured into this movie business.

“I was already offering my services as a DJ at the spot every Friday and Saturday but after some consultations, this cinema under the night sky project roared into life and immediately made an impact since the first movie was shown on October 14 this year.”

Movies that have been shown include The Spiderman, Baby Driver and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The attendance has been very encouraging showing that the club is doing something right for the Hwange community.

He said he was glad they had brought back this entertainment which was popular in the 90s at villages around Hwange, namely Lwendulu, Madumabisa, Makwika, Lusumbami and Sinderella.

Other than the open air cinema introduction, the Colliery Club has been spruced up with the swimming pool (set to open soon) being renovated while the VIP Blackrock Bar has been spruced up.

Swings at the premises have also been repaired to ensure that children have a good time when they patronise the spot. – @tobymandox