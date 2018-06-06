Open Eye Studio celebrates 1 year

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT’s been a year since former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma launched her modelling agency Open Eye Studio and she has described the journey as challenging.

Celebrating the agency at the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo with a graduation ceremony for 11 models who had undergone an eight-week course in modelling, grooming and etiquette, Tshuma said the future looks bright.

Looking back to when she launched the agency, the beauty queen said the most challenging thing was securing jobs for models who were signed under her company.

“It hasn’t been easy, but the modelling agency is growing rapidly. I’ve worked with more than 60 models in the past year which is quite encouraging,” she said.

“Some of the models are now working with big brands such as Edgars. However, we faced a lot of challenges, chief among them getting jobs for the models. This is still a challenge, but this year it looks promising because more corporates are now using local models to advertise”

Tshuma said most importantly, she wants Open Eye Studio to change people’s lives and as such, proceeds of the celebrations held at the weekend will be given to charity.

“We decided to incorporate our first anniversary and April class graduation. This was to raise educational funds – through gate takings – for orphans in Bulilima District in Plumtree. We’ll soon be going to Plumtree to give the children school books, winter uniforms and the like,” said Tshuma.

During the celebrations and graduation ceremony, up-and-coming Nyasha Mazhata and Nicole Manzungu were adjudged as the top graduating models.

The models showcased what they had learnt wearing clothes designed by Empress Primy Designs, Samzah and Chronicles of House Nation.

Looking into the future, Tshuma said she wants her modelling agency to be the biggest in the country.

“I want Open Eye to produce top and super models who will represent Zimbabwe worldwide, be it in pageantry, commercial modelling or on the runway.”

Open Eye Studio is situated at the Bradfield shops, opposite Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre and also offers dance classes in ballroom, hip hop and ballet. It also offers photography, image consultancy, interior design and event management.